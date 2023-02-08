Stew

3 pounds beef chuck, lamb shoulder or pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes.

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 cups chopped onion

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

3 Tbsp. flour

1 cup full-bodied red wine

2 cups chicken stock or broth

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. dried thyme

4 medium potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 large carrots, peeled and sliced 1/2-inch thick

2 ribs celery, sliced 1/2 inch thick

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Heat oven to 250º

Place meat cubes in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Heat oil in a large, ovenproof 6-8 quart Dutch oven with a wide bottom. Add half of meat and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove meat and set aside on a plate. Add rest of oil and meat and brown. Remove meat from Dutch oven.

Add onions and sauté until softened, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic, cook for 30 seconds. Stir in flour and cook until lightly colored, 1-2 minutes. Add wine, scraping up any browned bits that may have stuck to pot. Add stock, bay leaves and thyme, and bring to a simmer. Add meat and return to a simmer. Cover and place pot in the oven. Cook for 1 hour.

Remove pot from oven and add potatoes, carrots and celery. Cover and return to oven. Cook until meat is tender 1 to 1 1/2 hours for lamb, 1 1/2 to 2 hours for beef or pork. Remove pot from oven, add thawed peas and let set 5 minutes.

Discard bay leaves and stir in parsley.

Check for seasonings.

Serves 6-8.

Great served with drop biscuits.

