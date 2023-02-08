Stew
3 pounds beef chuck, lamb shoulder or pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes.
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
2 cups chopped onion
3 medium garlic cloves, minced
3 Tbsp. flour
1 cup full-bodied red wine
2 cups chicken stock or broth
2 bay leaves
1 tsp. dried thyme
4 medium potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
4 large carrots, peeled and sliced 1/2-inch thick
2 ribs celery, sliced 1/2 inch thick
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
Heat oven to 250º
Place meat cubes in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Heat oil in a large, ovenproof 6-8 quart Dutch oven with a wide bottom. Add half of meat and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove meat and set aside on a plate. Add rest of oil and meat and brown. Remove meat from Dutch oven.
Add onions and sauté until softened, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic, cook for 30 seconds. Stir in flour and cook until lightly colored, 1-2 minutes. Add wine, scraping up any browned bits that may have stuck to pot. Add stock, bay leaves and thyme, and bring to a simmer. Add meat and return to a simmer. Cover and place pot in the oven. Cook for 1 hour.
Remove pot from oven and add potatoes, carrots and celery. Cover and return to oven. Cook until meat is tender 1 to 1 1/2 hours for lamb, 1 1/2 to 2 hours for beef or pork. Remove pot from oven, add thawed peas and let set 5 minutes.
Discard bay leaves and stir in parsley.
Check for seasonings.
Serves 6-8.
Great served with drop biscuits.
For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com
