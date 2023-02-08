Thursday, February 11, 1898

SEVERAL persons were trying to locate the direction of Cuba the other day. They all agreed it was an island in the Atlantic Ocean southeast of us, except one who claimed it was directly south. Upon examination, it was found that the meridian passing through Pocahontas County would cut Cuba half in two, making the island directly south of us.

A TRAGEDY occurred at Montgomery last Friday. George P. Tucker came home unexpectedly and found William McAllister with his wife under compromising circumstances, and shot and killed them both. He gave himself up to the authorities. The woman was about 40 years old and has three grown children. McAllister was about 21 years of age.

THE DEATH of Wm. Ripley is reported from Greenbrier County. He drank 24 bottles of a flavoring, and died in great agony. His purpose was to procure a stimulant and it was used as a substitute for whisky. It is not uncommon for inebriates to drink patent medicines and such substitutes when the mania for drink is on them.

THE MARION County school case has been submitted to the Supreme Court. The case was started by John Kennedy to prevent the school teacher from reading the Bible in opening school, on the grounds that it was against the constitution of the State to give religious instruction. It is to be hoped that the four men who compose our Supreme Court will declare, for the sake of appearances, that the Bible is higher law even than the constitution of the State and, unlike it, does not need to be amended.

PARIS D. Yeager, who is now in the express office at Cheyenne, Wyoming, sent an Indian tobacco bag to be added to Norman Price’s collection of Indian relics. It is the work of “Cow Horns,” a Shoshone from the reservation, north of Cheyenne. Every pipe smoker, who has seen it, covets it to carry his tobacco in. It is made of fringed buckskin and the beadwork is very elaborate and of many colors. He writes that Klondikers are going through by the hundred.

THE BUILDING of the Greenbrier Railroad, beyond the bare fact that it will be built, is involved in a good deal of uncertainty to the anxious observer in Pocahontas. The important meeting was held last week and rumors are abroad that the road will be built up the Greenbrier River from the C & O R. R. and these reports have been substantiated by the fact that there have been some land deals on the river below Marlinton; made by men who are in possession of the inside facts. The impression is that this perfect mystification will continue until the last moment, and none of us will know where the road will run until it is too late to use the knowledge for speculation.

THE MARLINTON Literary Society will have a meeting open to the public February 18, For Friday of this week, selections will be given from Poe’s writings and the question debated: Resolved, that the introduction of labor saving machinery has a tendency to displace labor. To affirm, J. D. Pullin and J. H. Bird; to deny, S. B. Scott, Jr., and Norman Price. As was announced, Byron was discussed last Friday, and there can be no doubt that much valuable knowledge of this interesting man was inculcated by the society.

NOTICE

My wife, Rhoda E. Simms, having left my bed and board, all parties are hereby notified that I will no longer be responsible for her support.

WALLACE SIMMS

“Gone with a handsomer man.”