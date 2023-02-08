Melondy Phillips

Staff Writer

Julie Gibson opened her shop on Second Avenue in the State Farm building February 1.

Gibson, who works at State Farm Insurance, has been a quilter for many years and enjoys working with fabrics.

She purchased Deb Ann’s Fabrics in Hillsboro in March 2021 and renamed it “Sunflower Fabrics.”

The Hillsboro shop wrapped up business in October 2022 and headed for Marlinton.

Moving a business from one place to another can be a laborious and stressful challenge.

The process took longer than originally planned but some of the best things in life are worth waiting for.

Gibson has downsized her store a bit, but the friendly little shop still offers a variety of beautiful, 100% cotton, flannel and fleece fabrics.

There is a large selection of solids and prints. In addition to other options, some of the fleece fabrics are available in solids, camouflage and paw prints.

Interfacing and batting are available as well as many notions and cutting mats for all of your sewing needs.

Gibson is excited that her new shop is up and running. After she is fully settled in from the move, Gibson expressed the possibility of adding more options for her customers; such as grab and go fabric kits and panels.

The grab and go cuts currently available include: one yard cuts, fat quarters, 10 inch squares, and jelly rolls for easy project starts.

Sunflower Fabrics is offering 15% off all fabric during February to celebrate the new opening.

The small amount of upholstery fabric she has is being phased out.

The store is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The phone number is 681-318-0767.