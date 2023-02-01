Tasty Bread Pudding

Mary Seebert Myers

2 cups toasted bread cubes

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 cups milk

2 eggs

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup raisins

1/16 tsp. nutmeg

Cool Whip, optional

Preheat oven to 350º.

Mix together eggs, sugar, milk and nutmeg.

Add toasted bread cubes, raisins and vanilla.

Pour into a well-greased, glass, baking dish.

Sprinkle nutmeg on top.

Bake at 350º for 20 to 30 minutes. Pudding is done when a knife inserted comes out with a small amount of pudding on it.

May be served with Cool Whip, if desired.

Mississippi Mud Pie

Linda L. Wilfong

1 cup chopped pecans

1 stick margarine

1 cup flour

8 oz. cream cheese

1 cup Cool Whip

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

2 ? cups cold milk

1 small instant chocolate pudding

1 small instant vanilla pudding

1 1/2 cups Cool Whip

Mix margarine and flour with your hands.

Add nuts and spread in a 9×13-inch pan.

Bake at 350º for 15 minutes or until light brown.

With a mixer, mix cream cheese, Cool Whip and confectioner’s sugar.

Spread on top of cooled crust.

Mix puddings and milk and stir until thick.

Spread this mixture on top of cream cheese mixture; top off with Cool Whip.

Add additional chopped nuts as garnish, if desired.