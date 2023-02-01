ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, April 3, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14443

ESTATE OF: BARBARA E. DEAN

EXECUTRIX: Ronda Thayer

330 Russell Scott Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8576

ESTATE NUMBER: 14466

ESTATE OF: MARY LUELLA WAUGH

ADMINISTRATOR: Kevin Waugh

165 Seebert Wilfong Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-9776

ESTATE NUMBER: 14473

ESTATE OF: BRUCE E. PROPST

EXECUTRIX: Linda Propst

6926 Edray Road

Cass, WV 24927-9103

ESTATE NUMBER: 14478

ESTATE OF: ALLEN EUGENE TRACY, SR.

ADMINISTRATRIX: Beverly Ashburn

11501 Ashburn Drive

Rockinghan, VA 22802-1779

ESTATE NUMBER: 14479

ESTATE OF: JUDY M. GREER

ADMINISTRATOR: Freddie L. Greer

14208 Potomac HIghlands Trail

Arbovale, WV 24915-5571

Subscribed and sworn to before me on January 27, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

2/2/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO:

RICHARD ALLEN MCCARTY

Sanford Boggs Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

DOB: August 1, 2000

Magistrate Court Case No.: 22-D-89

Family Court Civil Action No.: 22-DV-74

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the protective order prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of which may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until July 03, 2023.

The Respondent may appeal this Protective Order, pursuant to W. Va. § 48-27-510, within 10 days of the date the Order was entered.

Issued this 25th day of January 2023 at 3:14 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk

2/2/1c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

ROBERT E. CAIN,

Petitioner

VS Civil Action No. 22-G-03

R. C., JEANNEA CAIN,

POLLY MOORE, MARY KALISZEWIKI,

JOEY CAIN, DEBRA BEITEL,

CYNTHIA VEGAL, GREGORY CAIN

LISA SIEFRING, TIMOTHY CAIN,

Respondents

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN

APPOINTMENT OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR

To the Above Named Respondent: TIMOTHY CAIN

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of TIMOTHY CAIN is unknown.

The court orders the parties to appear on the 3rd day of March 2023 at 1 p.m. at the location of Law Offices at 820 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Guardian/Conservator, at which time you may appear to protect your interest.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court January 27, 2023.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

2/2/2p

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park Restaurant RFP

The West Division of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Section, will receive proposals from qualified prospective vendors for the operation of a restaurant concession located at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

Inquiries and requests for copies of the Request for Proposal should be directed to Superintendent Marshall Markley at 304-456-4300.

Deadline to request proposal is Saturday, February 11, 2023.

2/2/2c

Public Meetings – 2023-2024 School Calendar

In accordance with West Virginia State Law, the Pocahontas County Board of Education is required to hold two public meetings with the purpose of discussing the school calendar for the 2023-2024 year.

The first of those public meetings will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room located at 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV.

The second public meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room, as well.

Parents, teachers, community members, business leaders and other interested parties are invited to attend the meetings, become informed of the state-required guidelines that we must follow and see a draft of the proposed calendar.

In addition, a calendar survey will be available on the Pocahontas County Schools website from February 1 through February 9 to allow comments on the proposed calendar.

1/26/2c