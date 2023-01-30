Joseph L. “Joe” Laskey, 81, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Stonerise Lewisburg Nursing Home in Ronceverte.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Kimble’s with Pastors Jason and Jess Felici officiating.

A graveside service and interment will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin.

Memorials may be made to the Marlinton Lions Club, c/o Phyllis Lucas, 2637 Sunset Road, Marlinton, WV 24954 or New Hope Lutheran Church, 9280 Huntersville Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com