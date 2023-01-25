Asian Pork and Noodle Soup
1 pound pork, boneless sirloin or loin, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 Tbsp. ginger root, thinly sliced or chopped
2 -14 oz. cans chicken broth
2 cups water
2 Tbsp. soy sauce or Braggs Amino Acids
4 oz. uncooked egg noodles or thin spaghetti
1 bunch green onions, sliced – reserve green onion tops for garnish.
1 medium carrot, peeled, thinly sliced
1 cup celery, thinly sliced
1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
1 small red pepper, chopped
2 cups fresh spinach leaves
Spray 3-quart saucepan with cooking spray or 2 tsp. vegetable oil. Heat over med-high heat.
Add pork, garlic and ginger root; stir fry 3 to 5 minutes or until pork is brown.
Stir in broth, water and soy sauce. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered 5 minutes.
Stir in noodles, onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms and red pepper. Simmer uncovered 10 minutes or until noodles are tender.
Stir in spinach; cook until heated through.
Divide among 4 or 5 bowls.
Sprinkle with green onion tops.
For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallys pocahontaskitchen@gmail.com
