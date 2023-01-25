Asian Pork and Noodle Soup

1 pound pork, boneless sirloin or loin, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. ginger root, thinly sliced or chopped

2 -14 oz. cans chicken broth

2 cups water

2 Tbsp. soy sauce or Braggs Amino Acids

4 oz. uncooked egg noodles or thin spaghetti

1 bunch green onions, sliced – reserve green onion tops for garnish.

1 medium carrot, peeled, thinly sliced

1 cup celery, thinly sliced

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1 small red pepper, chopped

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

Spray 3-quart saucepan with cooking spray or 2 tsp. vegetable oil. Heat over med-high heat.

Add pork, garlic and ginger root; stir fry 3 to 5 minutes or until pork is brown.

Stir in broth, water and soy sauce. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered 5 minutes.

Stir in noodles, onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms and red pepper. Simmer uncovered 10 minutes or until noodles are tender.

Stir in spinach; cook until heated through.

Divide among 4 or 5 bowls.

Sprinkle with green onion tops.

