Artichoke Balls

8 oz. can artichokes (in water), drained, finely chopped

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley

1/4 cup grated Parmesan to roll balls in.

Mix together all ingredients except the 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

Roll a small amount of mixture into a ball. Roll in Parmesan cheese. Put on a platter and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Mom’s Pumpkin Pie

16 oz. can pumpkin

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ginger

1 tsp. cinnamon

3 slightly beaten eggs

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup cream or evaporated milk

9” unbaked pastry shell

Heat oven to 400º.

Beat eggs in medium bowl. Add all other ingredients and whisk together well.

Mixture will fill pastry quite full so be careful when placing in oven.

Bake 10 minutes at 400, then lower to 325º for 35- 40 minutes.

Top with fresh whipped cream

Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Place metal bowl, beaters and heavy cream in freezer for 10 to 15 minutes prior to whipping.

Place cold whipping cream in cold metal bowl. Beat until fluffy. Add sugar and vanilla, continue beating until thoroughly incorporated and cream holds stiff peaks when beaters are removed. Overbeating will make butter – so be careful! Should not take more than 5 minutes.