I cannot tell you how many calls I have received from people asking if I know the lights are out on Main Street and voicing safety concerns because they are unable to see.

You don’t typically think about needing a flashlight to walk down Main Street. Walkers and pedestrians have a right to complain, and I have – not yet – shared the phone number where the complaints should be directed.

There is a legitimate concern for anyone who is not paying attention. They could fall onto upright mounting bolts, which could cause serious injury.

What a fiasco!

But the current situation, created by the traffic light project, makes me even more aware of other safety concerns. Parade Safety must be on every participants mind during Friday evening’s Christmas parade.

We are in an age of unprecedented violence against innocent people. The Waukesha Christmas parade attack of November 21, 2021 was an example of what can happen. Because of these types of attacks, we must be aware of our surroundings.

Being prepared for the unexpected must be a part of every activity. While the Waukesha incident is something that is hard to prepare for, there are other more common occurrences that we can and should prepare for.

In December 2019, a 12-year-old boy died in Tennessee after being struck by a trailer towed by a pick-up truck, which was participating in Mt. Juliet’s Christmas parade.

More recently, a Christmas Parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, was canceled after an 11-year-old girl died from injuries, after being hit by a pickup truck pulling a parade float. The accident occurred when a 20-year old driver lost control of a vehicle towing a float in the procession.

All such incidents are sad. Deliberate attacks are senseless. Let each of us look out for the safety of others and do all we can to guard against carelessness that results in injury or loss of life.

Until next time, Sam