Thursday, December 4, 1947

If your luck is right, game is always plentiful. A cousin from the South Branch came to visit Preacher Saville at Minnehaha. His first day out he got a fine wild turkey; then the Virginia deer season opened and the visitor headed for the open woods. In the National Forest road near High Top fire tower, a big bear came into the road. It was hit in West Virginia, to drop dead a few hundred feet in Virginia. Hog dressed, it weighed 300 pounds. The very next day the visitor went back to hunt deer. He looked down from a cliff of rocks to see a fine big buck. Hog dressed, it weighed 170 pounds.

– – –

My friend, Frank Ashford, the veteran auctioneer was down from the Greenbank District the other day to drop in to say howdy. In the course of his career he has cried no less than 357 auction sales. Of these, he says, fully 325 have been advertised in this Pocahontas Times paper. In speaking of sales, Mr. Ashford makes it a rule to insist upon proper publicity. It is neither fair to the property owner nor to the auctioneer to attempt a sale when all the people do not know about it. A poor sale leaves the property owner dissatisfied; it is no help to the reputation of the auctioneer as a magician and discourages others to try the auction way of disposing of property. One good sale always makes others. The past few years certainly proved to be great times to dispose of property at auction, and the sales are still going strong.

– – –

Friend Bland Nottingham was down from Dunmore on business last Saturday. Soon he will be 83 years old, and he still lifts his feet high. Men trained to wear caulk shoes never drag their feet. Saturday happened to be my birthday, and friend Bland bantered me for a wrestle. Though he has me beat 16 years, I was not making any side bets to out wind the old boy. There are still three Nottingham brothers and all are in their eighties: Charles, 88; Zack, 86; Bland, 83. Their sister is Mrs. Forrest Warwick.

BABY BEEF

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Of the 437 head of cattle entered in the annual Junior Cattle Show and Sale by 4-H girls and boys from West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, eight fat steers were entered by five Pocahontas County boys – Moffett McNeel Jr., of Hillsboro; Gray Jackson, of Marlinton; Sammy Barlow, Jr., of Dunmore; Jimmy Wooddell, of Greenbank; and Joel Hannah, of Arbovale.

The eight steers sold for a total of $2,407.40, or an average of $300.93 per head. The young gentlemen express themselves as well pleased. Howard Hevener, Walter Jett and Raymond Spencer accompanied the Junior Showmen to Pittsburgh.

SHOWER SOCIAL

Teachers of the Marlinton Graded School gave a stork shower on Tuesday evening, November 4, for Mrs. James Shisler and Mrs. Richard Skaggs at the home of Miss Jane Kincaid. The color scheme was carried out in pastel shades. Gifts to each of the honored guests were identical. Ice cream, cake, candy, nuts and coffee were served to the following guests: Mesdames Richard Skaggs, James Shisler, Carl Gladwell, G. M. Sharp, Mack Brooks, Kerth Nottingham, Julian Lockridge, Clarence Smith, Lee Barlow, Zach Johnson and Preston Richardson. Misses Ada Wooddell, Glenna Sharp, Mayo Beard, Rheta Herold, Eleanor McLaughlin, Alice Waugh and Jane Kincaid.

4-H

The November meeting of the Buckeye Winners 4-H Club was held last Wednesday. The officers of the club are Curtis McNeill, president; Grace Rogers, vice-president; Naomi Friel, secretary; Dot Rogers, reporter; Lucy Rose, Carolyn Kellison and Ernestine Cutlip, song leaders.

DEATHS

Mrs. Mattie Hoover Gumm, aged 61, died at the home of her daughter in Baltimore Maryland, November 8, 1948. On Tuesday her body was laid to rest in the Arbovale Cemetery. The deceased was the daughter of the late Samuel Washington Hoover and Nannie Kerr Hoover…

– – –

Mrs. Nebraska Jackson Simmons, aged 69 years, widow of the late Jacob E. Simmons, died at the Charlottesville Hospital Friday, October 31, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Warwick and Louise McCarty Jackson… Her body was laid to rest in Maple View Cemetery in Charlottesville…