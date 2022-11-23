Chicken Enchilada Casserole
1 1/2 cups diced sweet onion
2 lg. poblano peppers, seeded and diced
2 Tbps. olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 (10 3/4 oz.) cream of chicken soup
1 (8 oz.) sour cream
2 (4.5 oz.) cans green chilies, chopped
1 cup chicken broth
1 (1 oz.) packet taco seasoning
18 (6”) corn tortillas, quartered
6 cups cooked, shredded chicken (or beef or pork)
2 cups (8 oz.) shredded extra sharp Cheddar cheese
2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Pepper Jack cheese
Preheat oven to 350º.
In a large skillet, sauté onions and poblano peppers in hot oil over med-high heat for 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, sauté one minute.
Stir in soup, sour cream, green chilies, broth and taco seasoning. Remove from heat.
Lightly grease a 13 x 9” baking dish and spread 1 cup soup mix over bottom. Arrange 24 tortilla quarters over soup mix, slightly overlapping; top with 3 cups shredded chicken, beef or pork, 3/4 cup each cheese and 1 1/2 cups soup mix. Repeat with tortilla, meat, cheeses. Top with 24 tortilla quarters, soup mix and cheeses.
Bake at 350º for 45-50 minutes until bubbly and golden.
Remove from oven to a metal rack and let stand 15 minutes before serving.
Serves 8-10.
Leave a Reply