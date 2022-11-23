Thursday, November 23, 1972

Mrs. Nowlin Sheets, of Huntersville, said they have checked 54 turkeys and one deer with a bow, no bear this season. There were two bearded hens and one gobbler with a double beard.

State Trooper Richard House was a lucky hunter Tuesday, getting his first deer off Route 28 above Minnehaha. The deer crossed the road and he followed, getting it about 200 yards up the hill with a clean shot in the head.

Mrs. Ivan Barlow has some branches with deep pink three-lobed berry or fruit on display in the Food Stamp Office window. It came from near Denmar. We checked in books and then with Fred Fromhart, and he checked books and nursery catalogs. It is a domesticated form of the Strawberry bush or Wahoo, scientific name Euonymus.

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Candler found a brightly colored spider at their home at Campbelltown last week. It was orange with markings on the back and brown and white alternate markings on the legs. They described it as dressed in orange with brown and white panty hose.

IN SERVICE

The Rev. Harold Elmore, of Charleston, will complete his studies in the Army Reserve “short course” at command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, December 15. This was a four and a half month course. He is on leave of absence from Christ Church United Methodist for this time.

– – –

Navy Airman Recruit Roger C. McLaughlin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. McLaughlin, of Marlinton graduated from the recruit training at the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

WINNER

The Winchester rifle given away by the VFW Post No. 4595 Saturday night at the public drawing at The Smokehouse was won by Joe Smith, of Marlinton.

BIGGER BOTTLES

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Marlinton began bottling 32-ounce Coca-Colas last week, the first in the State of West Virginia. These are returnable and reusable bottles, making the beverage cheaper and also helping to keep our roadsides free of throw-away bottles. Seven-Up is being bottled in the big size, too. The new size and twist-off caps required the installation of an $18,000 machine, made in France. It is fascinating to watch the bottles move down the assembly line.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Marlinton started in 1917 by Tom Mason, is one of the oldest bottling companies in the State. His son, Walter, carried on the business until he sold it a few years ago to J. M. Kane, Jr., of Cass, the present owner.

DEATH

Mirl Brewster, 79, of Marlinton, a member of the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial in the Jordan Cemetery near Huntersville.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving day;

Thanksgiving day

Oh, it has come once more;

And does our thankfulness keep pace,

With basket and with store?

Bread daily given, waters sure,

Health, comfort, friends and home –

Not from the ground to us arise,

Whence do these mercies come?

Lift up our eye and view the Hand

Supplying all our need;

And think! One day of giving thanks,

Is small return indeed.

Surely, in church, at home, afield,

We hail Thanksgiving day

And bless our gracious Lord above

Who brings us on our way.

~ Anna L. Price, 1913