ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 23, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14436

ESTATE OF: JEFFREY STEVEN HOWE

ADMINISTRATRIX: Muranda Morgan

253 Teaberry Hills Lane

Elkins, WV 26241-8000

ESTATE NUMBER: 14455

ESTATE OF: SARAH GLADYS VANDEVENDER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Betty Jean Starks

14856 Back Mountain Road

Durbin, WV 26264-9055

ESTATE NUMBER: 14459

ESTATE OF: KIMBERLY HELEN ROUSE

ADMINISTRATOR: Adam Michael Murphy

P. O. Box 41

Dunmore, WV 24934-0041

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 21, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE:

CHILDREN OF:

CHARLES MALCOM, JR., Petitioner

vs Civil Action No: 17-D-18

STEFANIE SHARPE, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR

A NOTICE OF RELOCATION

To the above Named Respondent: STEFANIE SHARPE:

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of STEFANIE SHARPE is unknown. It is hereby ordered that CHARLES MALCOM, JR. has filed with the Circuit Clerk’s Office, whose address is 900 D Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, a Petition and Notice of Relocation. If you fail to answer the Petition and Notice of Relocation, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court November 21, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

