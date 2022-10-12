Chicken Adobo

2 lbs. chicken thighs or legs

3 Tbsp. olive or coconut oil

8 cloves of garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/3 cup rice or cane vinegar

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup water or broth

2 cups rice ( I use brown rice)

4 cups water or broth

2 tsp. salt

Saute´ thighs or legs just until brown on both sides.

Put in oven proof pan.

Mix rest of ingredients together and pour over chicken.

Put in 350º oven and bake until tender.

Leave the lid off and the broth will thicken and make a nice thick gravy on the chicken.

Serve over rice.

Filipino Feast Pancit

2-4 Tbsp. coconut or olive oil (or other oil)

1 med. onion – cut into strips

2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

Saute´onions and garlic in oil until wilted – remove to serving pan

1/4 head green cabbage: Sauté cabbage until wilted – Remove to serving pan

2 med. carrots – cut into julienne sticks or cut diagonally – Sauté until wilted then remove to serving pan

Optional:

1-2 zucchini, sliced green beans, cut into 2-3” pieces

pea pods

shrimp (1/2 – 1 lb.)

chicken strips (1/2 – 1 lb.)

8-12 ounces rice noodles or Pancit noodles

2 cups broth (chicken or veggie)

Heat broth (can use “Better than Bouillion” chicken or veggie to make broth)

Bring broth to a boil and add noodles and cook until tender. (8 – 10 minutes)

Put noodles in serving pan with veggies and mix well.

Sprinkle with fish sauce and soy sauce (if desired)

Squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice on top

Dress with green onion tops and sesame seeds, if desired.