Thursday, October 16, 1947

FIELD NOTES

One squirrel hunting day, friend and neighbor George Smith, of the post office, betook himself to the woods. He found a nice sunshiny spot in easy shooting distance of a nut tree, where there were signs of squirrel cuttings. Well, to tell the truth to shame the devil, George nodded a bit, and went to sleep. Something disturbed him and he came awake by easy stages, thinking it was a squirrel. Instead, a few yards away, was a great big spotted snake, coiled for business, a hissing and blowing at him. Mr. Smith eased over to bring his gun into action and killed the snake. It was a big blowing viper, better than a cloth yard long. It is a great bluffer, but harmless. At first sleepy glance, this coiled snake did look surprising like a rattler.

THE GREENBRIER VALLEY

By Maurice Brooks

Some years ago, I attended as an observer and quite by accident, a meeting of the “brass hat” in American conservation at Ann Arbor, Michigan. These were men from the National Parks Service, the Forest Service, the Soil Conservation Service and other state and federal agencies, which are concerned primarily in conserving the nation’s resources.

In one of the intermissions, talk turned to attractive spots in the American scenery, and one after another told of his favorite region. Finally, a man whom I didn’t know said, with measured deliberation. “Well, my favorite region is one that most of you never heard of, the Greenbrier Valley, down in West Virginia.” Although I don’t know his name to this day, that man and I were friends and brothers from there on in.

The Greenbrier has its origins in the biggest mountain country of which we boast. There are two forks, East and West, which unite at Durbin. The East Fork rises over at the Birthplace of Rivers, in the high Alleghenies where Pocahontas and Pendleton counties meet. The West Fork rises up in the Spruce country near the Randolph-Pocahontas line. Part of its water flows from Shavers Mountain, a splendid range in the Cheat system.

Each fork has a tributary known as Little River, and both are famous trout streams. East Little River plunges down from Allegheny, and flows along U. S. 250, north and east of Durbin. West Little River drains part of the Middle Mountain region. In recent years, it has been taken over by beavers whose dams are everywhere along it.

Up the West Fork from Durbin, the Monongahela Forest holds one of the few stands of virgin spruce left in the state. This is a showplace for forester. The trees stand tall and straight, and they are unbelievably close together. Here, one can see what the original spruce forest really was.

Near Durbin, so far as the main river is concerned, the realm of the trout ends, and that of the black bass begins. Of course, there is much good trout water in the tributaries lower down, but the bass hold undisputed sway clear down to the river mouth near Hinton. Few bass streams in the county have a more faithful following…

To be continued…

WEDDINGS

At Monterey, on Saturday, October 11, 1947, Elmer McLaughlin and Mrs. Ruth Hudson Galford were married by Rev. Mr. Long, of the Methodist church, officiating minister.

Ernest L. Baxter and Anna Lorraine Adkison, of Cloverlick, were married in Marlinton Saturday, October 11, 1947, by Rev. J. W. Holliday.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Warren Gay Dilley, October 13, 1947, a son.

Included in the hospital patient list: Mrs. Grady Brown and baby daughter, Judy Carol, born October 13; Mrs. Elvern Totten and baby son, Larry Lee, born October 13; Mrs. Raymond Sutton and little son, born October 11.

DEATHS

Mrs. Amanda E. West, aged 83 years, died at her home in Weston Friday, October 10, 1947. Her body was laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery. She was a sister of Mrs. W. H. VanReenan.

Henry E. Slayton, aged 76 years, died at his home on Beaver Creek Monday morning, October 13, 1947. He was a son of the late James and Susan Helmick Slayton. He married Lydia Alice Moran. On Tuesday afternoon the funeral was held at the Cummings Creek Church by Rev. J. W. Holliday and Rev. Ted Alderman. Interment was made in the Buckley Cemetery near Marlinton.

Edward F. McLaughlin, aged 76 years, prominent citizen, big farmer and good man, passed away at his home in Marlinton early Wednesday morning, October 15, 1947.