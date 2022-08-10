Tiella

Alisa Perdu

The Market Bulletin

Volume 106, No. 8

1 large potato

1 medium zucchini

1 bell pepper, any color

1 medium onion

8 oz. can of tomato sauce or sauce from your garden

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

Basil

Garlic

Preheat oven to 350º.

Spray the bottom of a casserole dish with cooking spray.

Thinly slice potato, zucchini and onion, and cut the pepper into rings.

In the casserole dish, layer potatoes, zucchini and pepper rings.

Top with a layer of onions and 1/2 cup mozzarella.

Cover vegetables and cheese with 4 oz. tomato sauce.

Add another layer of potatoes and zucchini and the rest of the tomato sauce.

Add basil and garlic to taste and top off with parmesan cheese.

Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Let cool 5 minutes before serving.

You can swap ingredients in this recipe based on what’s ripe in your garden. You can also add ground beef or sausage, if desired.