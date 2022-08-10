Tiella
Alisa Perdu
The Market Bulletin
Volume 106, No. 8
1 large potato
1 medium zucchini
1 bell pepper, any color
1 medium onion
8 oz. can of tomato sauce or sauce from your garden
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
1/3 cup parmesan cheese
Basil
Garlic
Preheat oven to 350º.
Spray the bottom of a casserole dish with cooking spray.
Thinly slice potato, zucchini and onion, and cut the pepper into rings.
In the casserole dish, layer potatoes, zucchini and pepper rings.
Top with a layer of onions and 1/2 cup mozzarella.
Cover vegetables and cheese with 4 oz. tomato sauce.
Add another layer of potatoes and zucchini and the rest of the tomato sauce.
Add basil and garlic to taste and top off with parmesan cheese.
Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes.
Let cool 5 minutes before serving.
You can swap ingredients in this recipe based on what’s ripe in your garden. You can also add ground beef or sausage, if desired.
