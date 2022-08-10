Barbara Faye Auxier Dunnavant, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Dailey and Green Bank, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at home with her loving husband by her side. Barbara had been ill for several years, however her death was unexpected.

Born October 28, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Arley Everett and Bessie Barbara Bennett Auxier.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings, Marvin, Everett and Patty Auxier.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Dunnavant; and stepdaughter, Michele Dunnavant; sisters, Darlene Sparks, (Bill), Wanda Arbogast (Chuck), and Sue Hevener (Bill); and brother, Ray Auxier (Sandy); children, Rodney Pingley, Patricia Veccio, Robert Pingley and Brittany Riggleman Prince; numerous grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Barb enjoyed walking the beach with Mark, the love of her life, and listening to gospel music at the beach campground and at home. She also loved snow, bird watching and the mountains of West Virginia. She especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren.

Per her wishes, the body will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Myrtle Beach Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.