The Pocahontas County Grand Jury convened for two days last week and handed up indictments against 15 individuals.

Arraignments for the following individuals will be held Wednesday, August 17, before the honorable Jude Robert E. Richardson:

Clayton R. Wykle, 48, of Lindside – One Count, Obtaining Property in Return for Worthless Check, a felony; One Count, Fraudulent Schemes, a felony.

Logan R. Fedak, 18, of Bartow– One Count, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony; One Count, Attempted Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony.

Jeremia Paul Hedrick, 32, of Circleville – One Count, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana a Schedule I, Controlled Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony; One Count, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine a Schedule II, Controlled Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony.

Kristina Bennett, 42, of Circleville – One Count, Driving Under the Influence Third Offense, a felony.

Ross G. Benedict, 36, of Marlinton – One Count, Burglary, a felony; One Count, Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor.

Derek S. Hannah, 36, of Marlinton – One Count, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine a Schedule II, Controlled Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony; Two Counts, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule V Controlled Non-Narcotic Substance, a misdemeanor; Two Counts, Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm, a misdemeanor.

Luke M. Gum, 34, of Dunmore – Three Counts, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony; Three Counts, Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian of a Child, a felony; Four Counts, Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a felony.

Eli P. Pritt, 22, of Marlinton – One Count, Entry of a Building Other Than a Dwelling, a felony; One Count, Grand Larceny, a felony.

Arraignments for the following individuals will be held Thursday, August 18, before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

Michael Thomas Caldwell, 44, of Slaty Fork – One Count, Fleeing from Law Enforcement with Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Other Persons, a felony; One Count, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine a Schedule II, Controlled, Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony; One Count, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled, Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony; One Count, Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor.

Sheena Crites, 37, address unknown – Two Counts, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine a Schedule II Controlled, Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony; One Count, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana a Schedule I Controlled, Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony.

William S. Feury, 29, of Marlinton – One Count, Entry of a Building Other Than a Dwelling, a felony; One Count, Attempted Grand Larceny, a felony.

Kyle Miller, 26, of Dunmore – One Count, Entry of a Building Other Than a Dwelling, a felony; One Count, Attempted Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor.

Casey E. Crabtree, 26, of Hillsboro – Eight Counts, Forgery, a felony; Six Counts, Uttering, a felony.

William Scott, 62, of Hillsboro – One Count-Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, a felony.

Jerry Schoolcraft, 60, of Buckeye – Four Counts Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, a felony.

An indictment is not proof of guilt. Individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty by a jury of their peers.