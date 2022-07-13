Spaghetti

Bordelaise Sauce

1 1/2 sticks salt butter

1/3 cup olive oil

3 to 6 lg. garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. freshly ground white pepper (or black)

1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley

4 quarts boiling salted water with 1 tsp. olive oil

1# thin spaghetti

Freshly grated Parmesan or Romano Cheese

Melt the butter over low heat in a small heavy saucepan. Add olive oil and warm 2 to 3 minutes, then add garlic, salt and pepper. Cook over low heat until garlic begins to brown. Turn off the heat and quickly remove the garlic with a slotted spoon. Add the parsley and mix. Cover and set in a warm spot.

Add spaghetti to the boiling salted water with olive oil for 7 to 8 minutes. Drain thoroughly in a colander, then return spaghetti to the pot. Pour the sauce over spaghetti and mix well. Cover the pot and let steep for about 8 minutes. Uncover and mix well.

Serve in wide shallow bowls with a dash of freshly grated Parmesan, Romano Cheese or Pecorino Romano. Top with freshly ground black pepper at the table.

Tomato Gravy

1 stick butter (1/2 cup)

1 quart (4 cups) fresh or canned crushed tomatoes

1 can evaporated milk

2 Tbsp. cornstarch or as needed.

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 to 2 tsp. dried basil or 1 Tbsp. fresh basil

Melt butter in medium-large saucepan. Add tomatoes and bring to a boil. Boil 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Mix cornstarch with 1/2 cup milk. Mix well and add to the tomato mix along with the rest of the milk. Stir till mixture thickens. Check seasonings. Serve over biscuits, cornbread, pork chops, chicken, etc.