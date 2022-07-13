Thursday, July 13, 1972

PIONEER DAYS

The weather cooperated beautifully – except for deep freeze conditions Friday night – and it seems that Pioneer Days was successful. Activities seemed to go well, the programs and parade were good, and the crowds were bigger. It takes a lot of people to make something like this succeed, so thanks are due to everyone who helped.

MISS POCAHONTAS

Lori Rose, of Hillsboro, was chosen as Miss Pocahontas 1972 last Thursday night. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lee Rose and was sponsored by the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

First runner-up was Pam Weaver, of Arbovale, and second runner-up was Terry Wooddell, of Marlinton.

Pam Weaver was honored as Miss Congeniality.

Vonnie Myers rated first in the talent presentation, Cornell Moore placed second, and Susie Smith was third.

OLD LOG CHURCH

The Old Log Church had 335 registered visitors while it was open for Pioneer Days. Coming the farthest were Mr. and Mrs. Garland Sheets, of Pueblo, Colorado; from the north was Carolyn Waggy, of Rhode Island; and the others came from points in between.

The oldest was Mrs. Flora Jordan, who visited the church on her 91st birthday Sunday. Another coming home was T. H. Sheets, of Charleston, who was raised on Williams River. Neal Baxter started Sunday School here when he was two. Mr. and Mrs. Alva Moore were the oldest couple present and sat in the same pew they occupied for many years. Mr. and Mrs. Theodore VanReenen were the newest bride and groom. Children of the sixth generation of the builders were present… Thanks go to those who played the organ and acted as hostesses

WINNERS

Little Misses Heidi and Jane Sharp, of Tainan, Taiwan, won the prize for coming the greatest distance.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Yoho, of Moundsville, were the only couple registered and so won the oldest couple award.

G. Merl Faulknier won the Best Dressed Clerk Award.

Wendy Wooddell won first place in the Pioneer Days Pocahontas County History Contest. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arch Wooddell, of Marlinton. Peggy McNeill came in second. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald McNeill, of Marlinton. Third was Price Barlow, of Buckeye, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Barlow.

In the adult Spelling Bee, Mrs. Bee Gladwell awarded first prize to Margaret Fleming Johnson Reynolds; second was Florence Price McNeel, and third was Gary Sharp. The last word was troubadour.

RIFLE SHOOT

First, $50, Phillip G. Dean, Marlinton; second, $30, Allen F. Chamelin, Annapolis, Maryland; third, $20, Quincy Friel, Clover Lick.

Participating in the shooting was Keith Casteel, of Mountain Lake Park, Maryland, the national champion in mountain rifle shooting. The national match includes timing as well as points, starting fire, knife and tomahawk throwing, etc. His guns were used by the first and third place winners. Mr. Casteel had a consistent pattern of shooting in the first circle, but the winners hit some. bullseyes…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Douglas C. Underwood, of Waldorf, Maryland, a daughter, named Tracie Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Rockafellow, of Big Spring, Texas, a son, named Steven Wayne.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Hudson, of Charleston, a son, named Christopher David.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Philip Cummings, of Gai-thersburg, Maryland, a daughter, named Mary Caroline.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard K. Doyle, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, a son, named Kevin Wesley.

DEATHS

Levi C. Galford, 84, a lifelong resident of Cass and a retired blacksmith and carpenter. Burial in the Hilltop Cemetery on Back Mountain at Cass.

Lawrence Hester Powell, 63, of Marlinton, a son of the late George and Ann Powell. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Maxine Mick White, 25, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Durbin. Burial in the Gum Cemetery on Back Mountain.

Mrs. Willia Wilson, 79, formerly of Marlinton; born at Frost, a daughter of the late Andrew and Fannie McNeil Daugherty. Burial in the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

The Eternal God is Thy refuge and underneath are the Everlasting Arms.