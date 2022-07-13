Thursday, July 17, 1947

From Pennsylvania

Dear Editor –

Not long since, I was starting in my mind to build a dwelling. Sitting down to count costs – cos it does – I was made to think of the late big Jake Cassell. He once said to me “John, if I owe any man a cent, I don’t know it.” His word to me for truth was worth one hundred percent. How I longed for the time to come when I could say as much. Then, at last, when I started to say it, I caught myself, for I had to say “EXCEPT EDITORS.”

So, please place me on the paid up list to April 1, 1949.

I appreciate your paper and read it with interest; being from my own home state and county. Even the wildlife news reminds me of the days gone by when in 1895-6, Withrow McClintic was logging the Middle Fork of Williams River. Dr. James Price was our weekly attending physician. Among other events, I remember the Doctor presenting a liar’s license to the notorious Reuben Savoy. It was received with expressions of high appreciation.

As ever,

Your friend,

John W. Hevener

Children’s Aid Society,

Neffsville, Penna.

TOO MUCH CHASER

A Scotchman, not feeling so well, called on his doctor, who looked him over and gave him some pills to be taken at bedtime. Whiskey was also prescribed for his stomach, a small glassful to be taken after each meal. Four days later, he again called on this doctor, stating he was feeling no better.

“Have you taken the medicine – exactly as I instructed?” inquired the doctor.

“Well, doctor,” replied the patient, “I may be a wee bit behind wi’ the pills, but I am six weeks ahead wi’ the whiskey.”

Changing His Mind

Mary – “I can’t marry Jack, mother. He’s an atheist, and doesn’t’ believe there is a hell”

Mother – “Marry him, my dear, and between us we’ll convince him that he’s wrong.”

WEDDINGS

Mr. and Mrs. A. W. Hill, of Marlinton, are announcing the marriage of their daughter, Orda Minetha, to Clarence Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Z. S. Smith, Sr., of Marlinton. The wedding took place at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, July 15, 1947, in Marlinton by the Rev. R. J. Skaggs.

The bride is a teacher in the Marlinton Graded School and the groom is associated with the Smith and Smith Mortuary.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. O. E. Michael, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Hazel Maxine, to Earnest Long, son of Mr. and Mrs. B. F. Long, also of Marlinton. The ceremony took place at the Marlinton Methodist Church at eight o’clock Tuesday, July 9, 1947, with the Rev. Earl N. Carlson officiating…

Mr. Long is a veteran of World War II, having spent 50 months in the service. Forty-five months of that time was spent overseas in the Pacific Theatre of War.

McNeill Family Reunion

There was a reunion of the McNeill Clan at Graham’s Roadside Park at Buckeye, Sunday, July 13th, in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Ross McNeill and daughter, Nyan, of Santa Ana, California. Ross will be remembered as the son of U. S. (Ulysses) McNeill and Irene Buckley, who went west 40 years ago, and this is Ross’ first visit back home.

Those present included the following:

Mr. and Mrs. Ross McNeill and daughter, Nyan, of Santa Ana, California.

Dr. and Mrs. Clyde McNeill, Dr. and Mrs. Steve McNeill and daughter, Bettina, of Sutton.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul McNeill and daughter, Patty, of Clarksburg.

Dr. and Mrs. Tuckwiller, of Fairmont.

Mrs. R. D. Keightley, of Charleston.

Mr. Charles Boggs, of St. Albans.

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Callahan, Miss Myrtle Sylvia, of Covington, Virginia.

Mr. and Mrs. Park McNeill, of Morgantown.

Mr. and Mrs. Ken Isaacs, of New York City.

Dr. and Mrs. Mead McNeill, of Athens.

Homer McNeill,of Durbin.

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Smith and daughters, Mary Etta and Gwendolyn, of Millpoint.

Mrs. Albert Overholt, Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Buckley, Dr. and Mrs. Kermit Dilley and children, Chuckie and Martha Kay, Mr. and Mrs. Addison McNeill and family, Patty, Phyllis, David and Jacqueline, and Mr. and Mrs. R. S. McNeill, all of Marlinton.

Mrs. O. H. Kee, Mrs. Edna Kellison, Mr. and Mrs. Winters McNeill and daughter, Madaline, Mrs. Lock McNeill and son, Nick, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Graham, J. B. Graham, Mrs. W. P. Weiford and daughter, Donna Jean, Miss Juanita Howard, and Messrs. John Buckley, Jay Buckley, Bill Buckley, Jess McNeill and Moody McNeill, all of Buckeye.