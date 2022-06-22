Ratatouille

2 eggplant, halved and sliced

2 onions, halved and sliced

2 yellow squash, sliced

2 zucchini, sliced

4 tomatoes, quartered

2 bell peppers, in strips

4 cloves of garlic

2 to 4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. fresh basil or 1 tsp dried.

1 to 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, optional

Sauté garlic and onions in olive oil until limp.

Add eggplant, squash and zucchini. Cook 10 to 15 minutes.

Add tomatoes, peppers, basil and parsley.

Cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve as a side, over rice, or top with cheese.

Hummus

15 oz. can chickpeas or garbanzo beans

2 cloves garlic

1/3 cup tahini

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. bean juice

2 tsp. soy sauce

dash of hot sauce

2 Tbsp. roasted red peppers, optional

Put all ingredients in blender or food processor and mix until well blended.

Serve with carrot sticks, celery, apple slices, pita chips or crackers.

Can also be used as a sandwich spread.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com