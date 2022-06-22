Irene Grace Rexrode was born June 2, 1928, in Frank, to Alma and Elza Rexrode. She was the fourth of five children and was given the nickname “Deannie” early in life.

She passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 94 at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility in Richmond, Virginia, where she had resided for 10 years.

Deannie attended Durbin Grade School and Green Bank High School. In later years she graduated from Morgantown Beauty School and successfully operated beauty salons in Morgantown and Durbin, as well as in Waynesboro and Richmond, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all her siblings, Edwin, Hazel, Dot and Cleo.

She was the much loved mother of four children, Donna Tallman, of Ashe-ville, North Carolina, Linda Beres (Larry), of Tipp City, Ohio, Cathy Crist (Bob), of Richmond, Virginia, and Dana Moyers (Betsy), of Roanoke, Virginia. She was their FUN Maw Maw Deannie to 15 precious grandchildren. She would tell them crazy stories, sing funny songs and cheat them in card games. She was also blessed with 33 great-grandchildren and was waiting for two great-great-grandchildren to be born later this year.

Our Mom was precious to us and was always a real beauty. She loved singing, shopping and playing games – especially Bingo. We are so fortunate to have had her in our lives for so many years. We all look forward to meeting her again for a glorious family reunion.

A family memorial celebration will be held in West Virginia in August.