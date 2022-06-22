Thursday, June 26, 1947

VISITING

The little Misses Currence, (Mary Jarvis, Nancy Ward and Louise) are spending the week with their aunt, Mrs. Henry Snyder, at Sistersville.

Little Carolyn Ann Rimel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dice Rimel spent last weekend with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Rimel, at Mt. Grove, Virginia.

THE FOREST

The call comes to go down to Charleston to sit in a meeting called by Governor Clarence W. Meadows. The matter under consideration is the forest situation in this forested State of West Virginia. We all know something of the problems arising from thoughtless and wasteful use of forest land in our communities, in our state and in our nation.

Depletion of forest resources is endangering the supply of lumber and pulp, for the present and for the future. The denuding of forest lands brings the loss of soil through erosion, and the too great and too little flow of water in our streams. The choking of streams with mud, which was once good top soil….

Trees mean so much to so many. To the lumberman, the source of livelihood. To the laborer, the source of employment. To the manufacturer, the raw materials for the mills. To the railroads, great items of freight. To the paper factory, the most satisfactory kind of pulp. To the lumber dealer, a stock in trade. To the carpenter and artisan, homes, buildings, furnishings and furniture. And so on down the line, for timber touches us all in most every trade and most every relation.

To the sportsman, the forest is the home and haven of game animals and game birds. There, too, the streams have steady flow of pure water, where live the game fishes for the angler.

To the conservationists, the forest means the holding and the building of our most valuable resources, and the rich top soil. Also the control for uniform flow of streams of water to make glad a famishing countryside…

BEARS

Henry Galford killed a bear in the Spruce Knob country at the head of Tea Creek. This was an old bear, though not an overly large one, being short, chunky and rather poor. Mr. Galford reports two other bears, big ones, as coming off Tea Creek Mountain, toward Little Laurel Creek.

Last Friday, June 13, was a water haul for Oscar and Austin Sharp, so far as bears were concerned. Their dogs divided up on two bears and got neither. A big bear has been coming over the mountain to kill sheep for Melvin Wooddell on the head of Stony Creek. He came back time and again, and the Sharp twins put their dogs on this trail, but in trailing him up, the dogs came up on the fresh tracks of another sheep killer, and the pack divided. They soon had two bears going, but not enough dogs after either one to stop and hold a bear until the hunters came up.

The big bear went across Black Mountain into the Sugar Creek country; the other headed into the Cranberry country.

The big bear which has been killing sheep steadily on Stony Creek and Day’s Run, kills his sheep and eats it up.

The smaller bear has been killing for Jess Moore. He is an especially destructive brute, as he kills a ewe, bites her udder off, and then goes for another.

WEDDINGS

Miss Annie Laurie Arbuckle and Mr. Sheldon E. Haynes, son of Mrs. Edward M. Haynes, of White Sulphur Springs, were married Saturday, June 21, 1947, at the Clifton Presbyterian Church in Maxwelton… The bride is a daughter of Mrs. Julian Davis Arbuckle, of Maxwelton, and the late Dr. Arbuckle…

– – –

Lanty Phillips and Miss Christina Blanchard, of Cass, were united in marriage June 7, 1947, by Rev. H. Blackhurst at Cass.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Williams, of Marlinton, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Miss Grace Virginia Williams, to Mr. Warren D. Sharpenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. Sharpenberg, of Morgantown… The wedding ceremony will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 26, 1947, at the Marlinton Presbyterian Church…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Nelson, of Hunters-ville, a daughter, named Dawn Elaine.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hannah, of Marlinton, a son, named Ralph Edsel.

DEATHS

Mrs. Matilda Moran Auldridge, 78, died at her home in Buckeye Thursday afternoon, June 19, 1947… Saturday afternoon, the funeral was held from the Buckeye Church… Her body was laid to rest in the Buckley Cemetery on Bucks Run… The deceased was a daughter of the late John C. and Mary Ann LaRue Moran…

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Reed, aged 81, wife of Homer Reed, died at her home in Marlinton, Thursday, June 19, 1947… On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was conducted from the Smith’s Funeral Chapel. Interment was made in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Madge Weiford Mayse, 44, of Cadiz, Ohio, wife of William M. Mayse; born in Hillsboro, a daughter of R. Poe and Maude Perkins Weiford… Her body was laid to rest in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Thomas Earl Triplett, oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Triplett, of Millpoint, was accidentally killed in the ship yard in Baltimore, Maryland, June 12, 1947, aged 31 years, five months and six days. He was united in marriage to Miss Emma Hammonds, who, with their son, Larry survives. He is also survived by 11 brothers and sisters, Clay, Buryl, Mrs. Sybil Fowler, Kelly, Herman, Edgar, Dorothy, General, Ray, Ruby and Grace… Interment was in the Ruckman Cemetery.