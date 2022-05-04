German Apple Pancake

4 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup flour

3 Tbsp. wheat bran or wheat germ (opt)

1/2 tsp. salt

2 to 3 Tbsp. sugar

2 medium Granny Smith apples, cored, quartered and sliced (I leave peel on for more fiber).

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 to 1 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup walnuts (opt.)

1/2 cup raisins or craisins (opt.)

In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and add milk. Stir well. Add flour, wheat germ or bran, sugar and salt. Stir just to combine. Set aside. Heat oven to 400º.

Melt butter in 9” black iron skillet or ovenproof skillet.

Add cut up apples to butter, sauté and stir until apples begin to soften.

Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir well.

Add walnuts and raisins or craisins. Stir well.

Add batter, pouring around edge of pan and then center.

Put into hot oven and bake 20-25 minutes.

Delicious for breakfast or as a snack.

Bran and Raisin Bread

1 1/2 cups wheat or oat bran

1 1/2 cups wheat germ

3 cups whole wheat flour

2 cups of white or unbleached flour

2 tsp. salt

1 cup packed brown sugar

Mix all ingredients together then add:

2 cups raisins

Mix well.

Mix together:

3 3/4 cups buttermilk

1 Tbsp. baking soda

Let this mixture begin to foam, then add to dry mix.

Add 1 cup honey and blend well.

Pour into 2 well-greased loaf pans.

Bake at 340º for 30-35 minutes or until done.

Delicious with cream cheese.