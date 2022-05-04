To the Editor:

Both of my children got their entire K-12 education in the Pocahontas County School System. They had some wonderful and inspirational teachers. A number of those teachers came from the area, but many more were imports, who brought their talents to Pocahontas County. In classes from Forestry to French, from Science to Spanish, the teachers who relocated to our area helped provide an excellent education for our children.

For this reason I was shocked to hear Pocahontas County School Superintendent Beam say that the school system could no long attract and retain talented teachers from outside the area, so it was necessary to train local graduates as teachers. This is the reddest of red flags for our schools.

Any school system that cannot attract and retain qualified teachers except its own graduates is on a dangerous downward spiral. Why is this happening? Why can’t we attract and retain talent? It wasn’t always this way. I understand that our teachers’ salaries are not competitive with what nearby states offer, but is that the only problem?

None of the candidates for the Board of Education mentioned this disturbing situation in their statements printed in last week’s Pocahontas Times, and I would like to hear what they have to say. Education was never more important than it is today. The future of our County will not be very bright if we can’t recruit and retain talented teachers. How can we turn this around?

Sincerely,

Jay Lockman

Green Bank

Open Letter to

The Pocahontas Times;

Please tell me if Frontier is still in business.

If they are, why aren’t they doing their job?

My daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Matt Moore, have been trying to get a phone put in since August 2021. They have been given at least four dates that the phone would be put in. It is now May 2022, and still no phone.

My daughter has medical issues and my granddaughter has disabilities. They can’t even call to make medical appointments unless I get a text message asking me to call for them.

Suppose they have an emergency and need to call 911.

They will have to first text me so I can get help for them.

I am asking Frontier to please put my daughter’s phone in.

They desperately need it.

Thank you.

Pam Beverage

Marlinton