Marguerite Antoinette Zanella Crews, age 94, of Huntsville, Alabama, formerly of Arbovale, died Friday, April 29, 2022.

Born January 21, 1928 in Helen, she was a daughter of the late Peter Zanella and Veturia Luca.

She was a wife of 66 years to the late James Frederick “Fred” Crews.

Marguerite was a graduate of Sophia High School in Sophia and Strayer College in Washington, D.C. As a young adult she was a member of the Crab Orchard Baptist Church and the Raleigh County 4-H Penner’s Club in Beckley. She met the love of her life, Fred Crews, through 4-H activities and square dancing. She worked for a bank and an accountant before moving to Arbovale.

In 1958, Marguerite and Fred moved to Arbovale where her husband became one of the first radio telescope operators at Green Bank’s National Radio Astronomy Observatory, of the National Science Foundation co-operatively with Associated Universities Incorporated.

Trusting the Lord Jesus as her Savior, Marguerite was a member and church leader at the Arbovale United Methodist Church. She served her community in many capacities including the Pocahontas Methodist Cooperative Parrish board and youth camp, United Methodist Women and national church worker.

Marguerite is lovingly survived by son, Richard Crews, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; daughter, Susan Scott, and husband, Arthur, of Huntsville, Alabama; granddaughters, Laura Scott Noonan, and husband, Tim, and great-grandson, Arthur, of Los Angeles, California; Leslie Scott Laird, and husband, Sam, of Tampa, Florida; and Leia Melissa Scott, of Hawaii and Los Angeles, California.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Laughlin Service Funeral Home Chapel in Huntsville, Alabama. Burial was in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Arbovale United Metho-dist Church, c/o Jane Gordan, 3473 North Fork Loop, Green Bank, WV, 24944 and to BFD Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, PO Box 267, Durbin, WV 26264.

Special thanks to the staff of Redstone Village skilled care and assisted living. We will always carry your memory in our hearts and may you dwell in the house of the Lord forever.