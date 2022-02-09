The Art of Cooking in Marlinton\r\nAlabama Biscuits\r\nMarietta Stemple\r\n2 1\/2 cups flour\r\n1\/2 tsp. salt\r\n1\/2 tsp. soda\r\n4 Tbsp sugar\r\n1 pkg. dry yeast\r\n1\/4 cup warm water\r\n6 Tbsp. melted butter\r\n1 cup buttermilk\r\nSift together flour, salt, soda and sugar.\r\nDissolve yeast in warm water. \r\nAdd yeast, shortening and buttermilk to dry ingredients.\r\nMix well.\r\nTurn onto floured board and knead 20 times, roll and cut for biscuits.\r\nBrush top with melted butter.\r\nLet rise 2 hours.\r\nBake at 400\u00ba for 15 to 20 minutes.\r\n\r\nChocolate Chip \r\nPan Cookies\r\nMargaret Barlow\r\n2 1\/4 cups unsifted flour\r\n1 tsp. baking soda\r\n1 tsp salt\r\n1 cup butter, softened\r\n3\/4 cup sugar\r\n3\/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar\r\n1 tsp. vanilla\r\n2 eggs\r\n12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate morsels\r\n1 cup chopped nuts\r\nPreheat oven to 375\u00ba. \r\nMix all ingredients.\r\nSpread into a greased 12 x 10-inch baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes.\r\nCool and cut into 2-inch squares.
