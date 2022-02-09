Bruce McKean\r\nContributing Writer\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 30\r\nJames Monroe V, 61\r\n\r\nJames Monroe, one of the strongest programs in West Virginia when they were a Class AA school, traveled to Dunmore February 1 for their second match-up this\u00a0season versus the Pocahontas County High School girls basketball team. The\u00a061-30 JMHS win on Tuesday ended much like the first 60-36 Mavericks win at\u00a0Lindside. JMHS is now 8-6 vs PCHS\u2019s 6-9 record.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nPCHS senior Makayla Ervine was the only PCHS player to score in double digits, scoring 12 points in Tuesday\u2019s game. \r\n\r\nThe quarter game scoring (PCHS-JMHS) was: 2-11, 10-20, 2-15 and 16-15. Nine players scored for JMHS, and five for PCHS. The\u00a0Warriors hit nine of 47 (19 percent) field goal attempts, and the Mavericks nailed 23 of 55 (42 percent). PCHS nailed nine of 13 foul shots (69 percent), and JMHS made 14 of 23 (61 percent). The JMHS stats vs the PCHS stats were: 42\u00a0vs 22 rebounds, 27 vs 36 turnovers, 34 vs nine steals, eight vs nine assists and seven vs two blocks.\r\n\r\nPCHS team highs were: Vandevender and senior Allyson Alderman \u2013 eight points each, senior Macaden Taylor \u2013 seven rebounds, and Macaden Taylor and Vandevender \u2013 three deflections each.\u00a0 Hines grabbed 12 rebounds and Hunnicutt tallied nine steals for JMHS.\u00a0\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 37\r\nJames Monroe JV, 26\r\n\r\nThe PCHS JV squad lost to JMHS 14-35 at Lindside January 21, but the young Lady Warriors were ready to play at home and won 37-26 giving them their 10th win this\u00a0season (now 10-3). The first quarter was a 6-6 tie, and the fourth was a 9-9 tie, so the Lady Warriors won the game with the 9-4\u00a0second period and a 13-7 third.\u00a0\r\n\r\nPC freshman Riley Pollack was game high-scorer in each of the first three quarters and in Tuesday\u2019s game (17 points vs only three points in the previous game), and she was the only player in this game to hit field goals in every stanza.\u00a0 Although Pollack\u00a0was the only person to foul out, she also had her season high points and made eight of 12 field goal attempts\u00a0(67 percent). Sophomore Adelyn Warner grabbed a team-high eight rebounds (plus second team high five points) and freshman Mackenzie Taylor stole the ball six times. Sophomore Hannah Burks also scored five points.\u00a0 PCHS out-rebounded JMHS 37 vs 29 and committed fewer turnovers 41 vs 48. PC hit 10 of 17 foul shots (59 percent vs 25 percent last game), and JM hit 5 of 22 (23 percent vs 25 percent last time).\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 52\u00a0\r\nRichwood V, 24\r\n\r\nThe Lady Warriors basketball teams\u00a0traveled to Richwood February 3 for their second encounter following their 51-14 win at Dunmore January\u00a026. PCHS came out strong this time and took the first quarter 21-4 led by Vandevender\u2019s\u00a010\u00a0points and Ervine\u2019s six points. Richwood had not entered any of their scores on the WV SSAC\u00a0site nor MaxPreps until after the first game, so we now know that Richwood has a 2-8 record with wins vs New Life Christian Academy and GBC by scores of 35-16 and 50-31. PCHS also took the last three quarters 11-7, 10-4 and a closer 10-9 for the 54-24 victory.\r\n\r\nRHS and PCHS each grabbed 43 rebounds, and PCHS committed fewer turnovers 13-24. Vandevender had 16 game-high points, and Spencer was second game-high scorer again with nine points again. The\u00a0Lady Jacks improved hitting 10 twos versus an improved 16 of 48 (33 percent) for PCHS. PCHS made five of 14 (36 percent) free throws versus four of 12 (33 percent) again for RHS. PCHS hit 21 of 75 field\u00a0goal attempts (28 percent).\u00a0 Sophomore Carlee Dillard was RHS high scorer with 11 points.\r\n\r\nJunior Haley Spencer grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds and four steals. Macaden Taylor tallied a team-high two blocks plus a second place team-high of 10 rebounds. Allyson Alderman had team-highs with seven deflections and six assists. Nine PCHS players and five RHS players scored. PCHS improves to 7-9 and 2-5 in the PVC.\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 56\u00a0\r\nRichwood JV, 4\r\n\r\nThe PCHS JV squad again took all four quarters,\u00a016-2, 18-0, 13-2 and 9-0, for a 56-4 victory. Ten Lady Warriors scored in the game versus two Lady Jacks. Freshman Mallori McCoy was game-high scorer with 10 points. Warner had game highs of four steals and two blocks. Pollack had a game-high four assists. Other team-high stats were: sophomore Taylor Hoke \u2013 six rebounds and sophomore Mileya Bircher \u2013 five deflections.\r\n\r\nPCHS out-rebounded RHS 39-32 and committed fewer turnovers 16-35.\u00a0 PCHS made four of four foul shots (100 percent), and RHS was zero of two (0 percent). The Lady Warriors were strong on defense with 19 steals and 19 deflections. PCHS made 24 of 70 field goal attempts (34 percent). PCHS improves to 11-3 and stays at 5-2 in the PVC.\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 31\r\nTucker County V, 57\r\n\r\nThe Class A #4 ranked Tucker County girls varsity basketball team\u00a0hosted PCHS on a cold, snowy Saturday, February 5, fresh off being upset 60-58 by Class A unranked Tygart Valley\u00a0on the TVHS court. Tucker\u2019s full-court press, rebounding (our tallest player is 5\u20198\u201d) and fast, small guards caused problems again in\u00a0this second game this\u00a0season. Tuck-er has one senior and two juniors playing basketball in their total V\/JV teams this season, and the rest are all sophomores.\r\n\r\nTCHS center Kadie Colebank got hot in the first two quarters\u00a0scoring 12 (six in each quarter) of Tucker\u2019s 26 points (10 less than the last game\u2019s first half). The Lady Mountain Lions took the first frame 15-6, and the second stanza was an 11-11 tie, so PCHS was down nine at the half 17-26. The game was lost in the third when the Lady Warriors missed every shot (zero of 12 field goal attempts), and TCHS took it 12-0. Both squads scored their most points in the fourth, and TCHS won it 19-14. PCHS hit four of their 7 threes in the fourth trying to make up for the previous quarter.\u00a0 Scoring those threes were: Vandevender \u2013 two, Ervine \u2013 one, Allyson Alderman \u2013 two and Makenzie Moyers \u2013 two.\r\n\r\nKadie Colebank was game-high scorer with 17 points (10 less than the previous game). Vandevender was PCHS high-scorer with 10 points and a team-high four assists. PCHS team-highs were: Allyson Alderman \u2013 three blocks,\u00a0 Spencer \u2013 eight rebounds and Ma-caden Taylor \u2013 eight rebounds.\u00a0 TCHS out-rebounded PCHS 51-35 and had fewer turnovers 25-31. PCHS hit seven of 28 three attempts (25 percent) and five of 27 two attempts (19 percent).\u00a0 Seventeen fouls were called on PCHS, and 12 were called on TCHS. Tucker made 17 of 22 foul shots (77 percent), and PCHS made zero of only five foul shots (0 percent). TCHS improves to 13-5 and 8-1 in the PVC, and PCHS drops to 7-10 and 2-6 in the PVC.\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 11\r\nTucker County JV, 50\r\n\r\nUp until this game the PCHS JV squad had only lost three games, and the most was by 21 points at JMHS who they later\u00a0beat at home. The Lady Warriors lost to Tucker at PCHS 28-38, and only trailed by one at the half. PCHS lost every quarter this time and the scores were 14-4, 9-4, 17-0 and 10-3 for a 39 point loss,\u00a011-50. None of the five\u00a0Lady Warriors scored more than three points! Ten Lions scored, led by sophomore Hannah Cussins\u2019 10 points that included two threes. Makenzie Moyers hit the only PCHS three.\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nOther PCHS team-highs were: Hannah Burks \u2013 four assists and three deflections, Andrea Alderman \u2013 seven rebounds, Mallori McCoy \u2013 two steals, and Adelyn Warner \u2013 two blocks.\r\n\r\nThe Lions were called for 14 fouls versus 20 for PCHS, and PCHS made nine of 14 foul shots (64 percent) versus 18 of 30 (60 percent) for the visitors. The shorter PCHS team grabbed\u00a026 rebounds versus 31 for TCHS and committed more turn-overs, 43 versus 34. PCHS made nine of 39 field goals (23 percent).\r\n\r\nThe PCHS JV and V girls basketball teams will host Pendleton County Saturday, February 12, for the annual Pink Out Games: JV \u2013 1 p.m., V \u2013\u20023 p.m. Both PCHS teams will host Summers County Monday, February 14: JV \u2013 5:45 p.m., V \u2013 7 p.m. Only the PCHS Varsity will travel to Covington to play the Alleghany\u00a0Virginia Varsity Wednesday, February 16: V \u2013 6 p.m. (No JV game). Mark your calendar for our first sectional game (Class A Region II Section 2) on Tuesday, February 22, at 7 p.m.\u00a0 We will play either Tygarts Valley or Pendleton County.\u00a0 One of those two schools will get a bye for the first game.\r\n
