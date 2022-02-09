Susan Wilkins\r\nPMH Public Relations\r\nSpecial Projects Coordinator\r\n\r\nPocahontas Memorial Hospital administration and board of trustees received the year-end Annual Audit report from accounting firm Baker-Tilly of Charleston, Monday, January 31, 2022. The audit officially closes the books on fiscal year 2021, running from July 2020 to June 2021.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe received a good report \u2013 a \u2018clean audit,\u2019\u201d Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bair said. \r\n\r\nAnd, indeed, the audit report showed PMH increased its total net position to $4,723,178; an increase of $5,227,180 from fiscal year 2020. \r\n\r\nNet capital assets increased from fiscal year 2020 to 2021 from $2,611,000 to $4,113,000.\u00a0 Aided by Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund monies, PMH was able to invest in needed capital equipment such as a mobile medical van and a COVID ambulance.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nIn addition to increasing net capital assets, long-term debt continued to be paid off in fiscal year 2021 by $277,622.\r\n\r\nWhile many facilities across the country had to furlough staff during and after the pandemic shut down, PMH made great efforts to retain all employees without furloughs or layoffs; utilizing the Paycheck Protection Program through a local bank.\u00a0\u00a0 \r\n\r\nPMH has continued to reach goals of expanding its footprint beyond the Buckeye location. \u201cEven during COVID, the hospital was able to continue to strengthen our position in our community to provide needed services,\u201d noted Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Hammer. \r\n\r\n Over the last two years PMH opened both a Pulmonology Clinic and a Behavioral Health Center, as well as expanded primary medical services to Snowshoe Mountain with a family practice location on the mountain.\r\n\r\nWith a solid financial year in the books, PMH continues to identify future needs. A Certificate of Need was recently approved by the state to open an additional medical clinic in Hillsboro, and they will soon apply for a Certificate of Need to open an outpatient center in Richwood to provide physical therapy and rehabilitation services.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have tremendous gratitude for our staff, who throughout the stress of the pandemic has continued to work toward our financial goals,\u201d Bair said.
Leave a Reply