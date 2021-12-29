Fast and Easy Recipes \r\n\r\nPasta Primavera\r\n3 cups uncooked cork-screw-shaped pasta\r\n16 oz. frozen vegetable combination\r\n10 oz. jar Prego Traditional Italian Sauce\r\nGrated Parmesan cheese\r\nPrepare pasta according to package directions in a 4-quart saucepan. Add the vegetables during the last 5 minutes of the cooking time.\r\nDrain pasta and vegetables in a colander and return them to the pan. \r\nStir in the Italian sauce.\r\nHeat, stirring occasionally, until hot and bubbling.\r\nTop with cheese.\r\n\r\nCheesy Chicken and \r\nRice Casserole\r\n10 oz. can Campbell\u2019s Cream of Chicken Soup\r\n1 1\/3 cups water\r\n3\/4 cup uncooked regular long grain white rice\r\n1\/2 tsp. onion powder\r\n1\/4 tsp. black pepper\r\n2 cups frozen mixed vegetables\r\n4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved\r\n1\/2 cup Cheddar cheese\r\nPreheat oven to 375\u00ba.\r\nStir together the soup, water, rice, onion powder, pepper and vegetables in a 2-quart shallow baking dish.\r\nTop with the chicken.\r\nSeason chicken as desired.\r\nCover the baking dish and bake for 50 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender.\r\nTop with cheese.\r\nLet stand for 10 minutes.\r\nStir the rice before serving.
