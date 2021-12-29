[caption id="attachment_84627" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/Goats.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="434" class="size-full wp-image-84627" \/> Num Num Farms in Mountain Grove, Virginia, is home to several breeds of livestock which are on the Livestock Conservancy\u2019s endangered list. They include Myotonic goats, pictured above. This breed is also known as Tennessee Fainting goats because their bodies tense up and they fall over \u2013 or faint \u2013 when spooked. Photo courtesy of NumNum Farms[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nWith a name like Num Num Farms, you just know it\u2019s got to be the source of good food. On 15 acres of land in Mountain Grove, Virginia, the farm \u2013 owned by Phil and Laura MacKlem \u2013\u00a0focuses on pesticide free produce and conservation of endangered livestock breeds.\r\n\r\nThe couple initially bought the farm as a second home, but after the second time their primary home in New Kent flooded, they packed up and made Mountain Grove their forever home.\r\n\r\nLaura explained that they got into raising animals just for themselves, but soon the farm grew and they began participating in Farmers Markets in Virginia and West Virginia.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was on eBay one night and found out about rare breed chickens and that\u2019s how I got hooked on that,\u201d she said. \u201cWe started off with just the rare breed chickens and then it morphed into, \u2018gee, wouldn\u2019t it be nice to have our own bacon?\u2019 So, then came the pigs.\r\n\r\n\u201cThen I\u2019ve got a girlfriend who has Boer goats and she was like, \u2018hey, you want to buy a goat,\u2019 and I said, \u2018why not? Goat meat\u2019s good,\u201d she continued, laughing. \u201cSo I got those and then the next thing was, \u2018well it would be nice to have our own milk.\u2019 I wound up buying dairy goats.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlong with the livestock, Laura was growing produce in raised beds and in her kitchen, and soon it was necessary to start selling. But then, the pandemic hit.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe spent three years getting ready to be able to sell to the public and then COVID hit,\u201d she said. \u201cThat just sent the whole business plan sideways. We\u2019re not the only ones. I lost processing dates for the pigs and goats. Then the market for the goat meat disappeared.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84629" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/plants.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="577" class="size-full wp-image-84629" \/> Num Num Farms owner Phil MacKlem transfers tomato plants into larger containers. Phil and his wife, Laura, moved to Mountain Grove, Virginia, to start their farming operation, which focuses on providing pesticide free produce and breed hardy livestock. Photo courtesy of Num Num Farms[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLuckily, a friend in Covington, Virginia, said the farmers market there was still in operation and they traveled there as vendors.\r\n\r\nSince then, the farm has grown to include more livestock, including breeds on the Livestock Conservatory list.\r\n\r\nThrough trial and error, Laura said they learned which breeds were hardy enough to live in the four seasons of Virginia.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe breed for parasite resistance, which is a challenge in and of itself,\u201d she said. \u201cIf you\u2019re not using dewormers except when it\u2019s absolutely necessary, you end up with losses. [If you do use them regularly], you wind up with stock that is very hardy.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe don\u2019t do heat lamps during kidding season,\u201d she continued. \u201cYou want them to be strong. I want my goats to be able to have babies out in negative twenty degree temperatures and the babies live. Or during the summer when it\u2019s hot. That\u2019s just how we practice. It sounds harsh to some people, but I think in the long run \u2013\u00a0genetically \u2013 it\u2019s the best way to go.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlong with having Myotonic \u2013\u00a0or Tennessee Fainting goats \u2013 Num Num Farms has Tamworth pigs, also known as purple pigs; silver fox rabbits, midget white turkeys, Icelandic, Swedish Black Hen, 55 Flowery Hens, Black Australorps, Hmong and Malay chickens; two Angus heifers and emus.\r\n\r\nRemember the emu that got loose in Mountain Grove a few weeks ago? She was from Num Num Farms.\r\n\r\nLast year, when the pandemic became less restrictive, Laura sought out other farmers markets and came across the Pocahontas County Farmers Market. She spoke to president Melia Thompson about becoming a vendor and, before long, found herself becoming vice president of the organization, as well.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt started off as only being the First Fridays and that was no big deal,\u201d Laura said. \u201cThen they started the market back up again, so that\u2019s how we wound up in Marlinton every Friday. Then, I guess, Melia decided she liked my work ethic. She wanted me to be vice president. We were doing five, six markets a week.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m not doing that again this year,\u201d she continued, laughing. \u201cI\u2019m still trying to recover. On top of that, I\u2019m market manager for Covington and Marlinton.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlthough the markets closed until next summer, the work continues on the farms. Laura said things are still hopping at Num Num every day. They have produce growing in sheds, in raised beds and in the house. In the woods on their land, they collect sap for maple syrup and much more.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe bought Damson plum trees \u2013 which is an Appalachia native plum,\u201d she said. \u201cThat\u2019s kind of a rare treat up here. When we started selling them, we had people asking for the plants, so we are doing seedlings for those this year. I\u2019m selling 350 to a winery.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere\u2019s some pepper plants you\u2019ve got to get going in January, they just take so long and grow so slow,\u201d she continued. \u201cWe use greenhouses and we have some sheds that we use and we also grow plants inside our house. My dining room will turn into a nursery for a couple of months.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt may seem a like a long time off, but spring will be here before you know it, and Num Num Farms will be back to market.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe will start selling in April,\u201d Laura said. \u201cWe set up at two places in Bath County. There\u2019s no farmers market in Bath County, so we are allowed to set up at Bacova Beer Company and Warm Springs Inn.\u201d\r\n\r\nThey will also return to the Pocahontas County Farmers Market in May.\r\n\r\nFor more information, visit numnumfarms.com or their Facebook page.\r\n
