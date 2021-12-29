Tim Walker\r\nAMR Reporter\r\n\r\nWhen the Pocahontas County Commission reached the agenda item regarding a personnel matter at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital at its December 16 Special Meeting, they intended to go into an Executive Session, however Commissioner John Rebinski suggested that they first discuss with the PMH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrew Bair the general controversy among the hospital staff regarding a proposed vaccine mandate.\r\n\r\nRebinski asked Bair about the hospital\u2019s Vaccine Committee. Bair explained that the committee is made up of three people, the hospital\u2019s CEO, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Nursing. He said the committee had also handled the issues regarding the flu vaccine. Bair said the committee handles medical and religious requests for exemptions from the vaccine mandate. They rely on a physician to determine the validity of medical exemption requests and on a law firm that specializes in Human Resources to determine the validity of religious exemption requests. And, he said, that a large number of employees have or will apply for one of these exemptions.\r\n\r\nBair said the problem the hospital has had with the possibility of a vaccine mandate is that they could lose a number of employees if it is implemented. He said some employees have already left and others are looking for other jobs that won\u2019t require they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.\r\n\r\nFor right now, Bair said, the issue has somewhat cooled down because the courts have put a hold on the government forcing the vaccine mandate on all health-care workers, but he reminded the commissioners that can change at any time.\r\n\r\nBair said that while other hospital organizations in the state have initiated their own vaccine mandates, PMH has held off doing that and is waiting to see what happens with the court cases. The mandate issue, according to Bair, has divided the employees. Some threaten to quit if a mandate is issued, while others are quite passionate in supporting a mandate, creating some conflict among some of the staff.\r\n\r\nRebinski said that according to his personal research into the vaccines, it looks like even people fully vaccinated can still catch and spread the COVID virus. He suggested maybe it would decrease some of the conflict among staff members if both sides could understand that the unvaccinated and the vaccinated are not really a threat to each other.\r\n\r\nBair said he doesn\u2019t disagree with what Rebinski said, but his first priority is to ensure the hospital survives this crisis, and if the courts allow the government to enforce the mandate for health-care workers, and if PMH were to not enforce it, the hospital could lose all of its federal Medicaid and Medicare income which makes up about 80% of the hospital\u2019s income. So, he said, since the hospital could not survive without that income, he will have to enforce the mandate if the court\u2019s hold is lifted. He acknowledges that PMH may lose a lot of good staff if that happens, but that would likely be survivable.\r\n\r\nAfter that discussion, the commission went into closed session to discuss a personnel incident concerning one employee that arose out of the vaccine mandate conflict.\r\n\r\nThe other item on the agenda, concerned one specific property and house that had been damaged during the June 13 flood. The homeowners are trying to sell the damaged home and are also asking the commission to help them demolish it. Chuck Grishaber, Director of the WV Flood Insurance Plan, Office of the Insurance Commissioner, explained that the commission has three options. They are:\r\n\r\n\u2022\u2002To initiate \u201cAcquisition\/Demolition\u201d where the county would become the landowner, but that land must forever remain \u201copen space,\u201d or:\r\n\r\n\u2022 \u201cMitigation Reconstruction\u201d through FEMA where an engineer will oversee a reconstruction of the home, or:\r\n\r\n\u2022 The commission can just stay out of it.\r\n\r\nHe said the homeowner can sell the property at any time during the Acquisition\/ Demolition or the Mitigation Reconstruction process and any money already spent by the county would simply be lost.\r\n\r\nThe commissioners said they needed to think about this more before making any decision on it.\r\n
Leave a Reply