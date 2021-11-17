Never-Fail Crockpot Turkey Breast\r\nTurkey breast\r\nOne stick of butter\r\n1\/2 cup water\u00a0\r\nSalt and pepper\r\nSalt and pepper the cavity of the turkey breast, and place it in a crockpot. Add 1\/2 cup of water. Place a stick of butter on top of the turkey. \r\nCook on high for approximately one hour, turn to low and cook for 6 to 8 hours, depending on size.\r\nRemove turkey breast from the crock pot, turn heat back to high. \r\nMake a slurry of flour or cornstarch and water. Add to the broth to make the gravy. Season to taste. \r\n\r\n\u00a0Corn Dressing Balls\r\n1\/2 cup minced onion\r\n1 cup chopped celery\r\n1\/4 cup butter or oleo\r\n1 can (16 oz.) cream style corn\r\n3\/4 cup water\r\n1\/2 tsp. salt\r\n1\/4 tsp pepper\r\n1 1\/2 tsp. poultry seasoning\r\n1\/8 tsp.\u00a0 thyme\r\n1 package (8 oz.) stuffing mix\r\n3 egg yolks\r\n1\/2 cup melted butter or oleo\r\nCook onion and celery in 1\/4 cup of butter until tender. Add corn, water and seasonings. Heat to boiling. Pour over stuffing. Add egg yolks; mix thoroughly. Cool and shape into balls \u2013 any size. Place in shallow pan and pour melted butter over balls. Bake at 350\u00ba for 15 minutes or until slightly crisp outside and done inside. Serve with turkey or chicken.\r\n
