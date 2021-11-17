The Pocahontas County Bicentennial Commission announces the official Bicentennial Celebration kick-off to be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Old Presbyterian Church in Huntersville. This will be the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the creation of the county. \r\n\r\n\u201cHuntersville was the first county seat and that is where much of our county\u2019s early formation events took place,\u201d said Tim Wade, president of Huntersville Historical Traditions. \u201cWe are thrilled to invite visitors and residents to Huntersville to celebrate the significant events that formed Pocahontas County.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe public is invited to commemorate this historic December 21, 1821 event as a result of which Pocahontas County was created from three Virginia counties and the original County Court (Commission) appointed. \r\n \r\nHuntersville Historical Traditions will host a ceremony to include the Virginia and West Virginia resolution readings and proclamations. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe plan to have descendants of the original petitioners sign a bicentennial proclamation,\u201d Wade added. \u201cRefreshments will be served, and there will be music.\u201d \r\n\r\n\u201cOne of the most important things that could come out of the year-long celebration of our county\u2019s Bicentennial is to increase our residents\u2019 interest in their own family history and knowledge of our county,\u201d said William McNeel, Bicentennial Commission member, county historian and a descendant of original settlers. \u201cWe have many family names in today\u2019s Pocahontas County that go back prior to the 1821 formation of the county.\u201d \r\n\r\nIn addition to the December 18 commemoration, the regular Pocahontas County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the official date of the 200th year anniversary. \r\n\r\n\u201cThe Pocahontas County Commission will present the official Pocahontas County Bicentennial Resolution at the beginning of the 5:30 p.m. meeting, which will be held in the Pocahontas County Courthouse, in Marlinton, now the county seat,\u201d Bicentennial Commission coordinator Cara Rose said. \u201cWe are looking forward to a year-long celebration to commemorate our county\u2019s unique history and its people.\u201d\r\n\r\nAdditional Huntersville events will take place March 5, 2022, May 20, 2022 and September 30\/October 1, 2022. Huntersville event sponsors include Citizens Bank of West Virginia, First Energy, Pocahontas County Commission and the Pocahontas County Bicentennial Commission.\r\n\r\n\u201cNew residents in the county or those with only a generation or two living here, will hopefully gain an increased interest in Pocahontas County history due to the Bicentennial activities over the coming months,\u201d McNeel added. \r\n\r\nVisit www.celebratepoca hontas200.com to find out if you are a descendant of one of the original petitioners. Also learn more about the Eight Rivers Bicentennial Trout Art Project, bicentennial event information, history of the county and more.\r\n
