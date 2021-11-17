Thursday, November 21, 1946\r\n\u00a0\r\nMrs. Eleanor Howard McNeill, of Buckeye, has been informed by the War Department that the grave of her son, the late Staff Sergeant James H. McNeill, has been located nine miles south of Liege, Belgium. The young soldier had been reported missing in action. His grave is No. 73, Row 3, Plot L. Military Cemetery, Neuville in Condry.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nPfc. William V. Gragg and Simpson F. Gragg, Jr. are visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Simpson Gragg, of Clover Lick. Pfc. Gragg has been in the army seven months and is now stationed at Bolling Field, D. C. He is an ambulance driver. Simpson Gragg, Jr. is employed at Cleveland, Ohio. He is also a veteran, having served over two years in the Naval Air Corps. The brothers were glad to see each other.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJust about the biggest social event of the year was the first annual Pocahontas County Farming for Better Living Banquet last Thursday night in the dining room of the Marlinton Methodist Church. This big meeting was sponsored by the Pocahontas County Board of Trade; June McElwee, president. The arrangements and program were by the County Council Farming for Better Living, Aubrey Ferguson, chairman. The ladies of the Methodist Church provided a good turkey supper for more than 150 eaters. The music was supplied by Mrs. Aubrey Ferguson, Paul Mason, Arnout Yeager, Kyle Curtis and J. C. Shaefer\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCaptain and Mrs. James T. Martin, accompanied by Miss Ellen Taylor, left Tuesday for Tacoma, Washington, where Captain Martin is now stationed. Mrs. Martin is the former Ethel Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell W. Taylor, of Greenbank, and has been with her family for the past three months while Captain Martin, a veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific, has been attending the War Department information school at Car-lisle, Pennsylvania \u2026\r\n\u00a0\r\nNEW STORE\r\n\r\nArgile C. Arbogast has brought one of the famous home owned and operated Western Auto Associate Stores to Marlinton. On next Saturday, November 23, he will open his attractive new store in the Staton Building on Main Street.\r\n\r\nStocks have been selected with an eye for the needs of this large trade territory. Included are household hardware, radios, oil, paints, electrical supplies and appliances, bicycles, sporting goods and toys.\r\n\r\nMr. Arbogast says, \u201cIn addition, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, ironers, etc., are being added as rapidly as they come off the production line\u2026\r\n\r\nFINE BULL\r\n\r\nCharles A. Sharp, a county farmer and breeder of Polled Hereford cattle, purchased an outstanding bull to head up his herd at the Eastern National Polled Hereford Show and Sale., held at Columbus, Ohio.\r\n\r\nSince it was impossible for Mr. Sharp to attend this sale, County Agent Walter Jett, accompanied by Ben R. Sharpe, attended the show and sale and brought back the bull\u2026\r\n\u00a0\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nUp at Stony Creek, above Marlinton, one day last week a bunch of about fifty gray squirrels were seen crossing from the Brushy Flat to the Jerico Flat. The hickory and other nuts on Jerico have been eaten up by the squirrels as closely as on Brushy. So, as I read the sign these squirrels were headed west into the Black Forest for the beech nuts.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe other Monday morning, a young friend of mine had one terrible experience. A short walk from this town, he had located the roosting place of a flock of wild turkeys. Arising before day, he was on hand to shoot down his turkey as the fowls came off the roost. Everything seemed to work out exactly right; here came seven big fine turkeys filing along in easy shot gun distance. My friend leveled down on the leader pulled the trigger and nothing happened. He pulled the trigger again, and nothing happened some more, except the turkeys stampeded away from that place in a hurry. The gun was all right except there was a missing link \u2013 it had no firing pin.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nWhile fishing in the Greenbrier River, at Spring Creek, Herb Foster, of Spring Creek, caught a pike weighing ten pounds and measuring 26 inches in length. It was caught on a plug bait Tuesday night about 8 o\u2019clock.\r\n\u00a0\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Howard McNeill, of Droop Mountain, announce the marriage of their daughter, Arlene, to Guy Pritt, on Monday, November 4, 1946, at Edray.\u00a0 The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jasper Pritt, of Lobelia.\r\n\u00a0\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nInjuries received several years ago, while playing football for Greenbank High School, resulted in the death of 38 year old Ernest Martin Hamrick, of Valley Head, on Thursday, November 7, 1946. He had been very ill for the past six years.\r\n\r\nThe deceased was born at Stony Bottom, a son of Daniel Stopher and Rosa Ann Riggleman Hamrick. Surviving are his widow, the former Virginia Lambert, of Greenbank, now a teacher at Valley Head; a son, Danny, 9, and a daughter, Sylvia Lee, aged 7\u2026 Interment was made in the family cemetery, \u201cRose Hill\u201d at Thomas.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nLyman McClure, 65, died at his home near Mill Point, Sunday evening, October 27, 1946, very suddenly of a heart attack. Service was held from the Marvin Chapel Church in the presence of a large congregation. His body was laid to rest in the Ruckman Cemetery by the side of his wife, who preceded him in death several years ago\u2026 He was the son of the late Henry and Martha McClure. He married Miss Myrtle Adkison; to this union were born ten children, all living, Lonnie, Morgan, Herbert and Marvin at home; Dare, Lloyd, Mrs. Lloyd Lone, Mrs. Arnold Buzzard and Mrs. Arnold Cook, Mrs. Bill Adkison\u2026 His one great desire was to live to see his sons all back home from the Army and God in his mercy granted him that privilege.\r\n
