Red Flannel Hash\r\n3 Tbsp. cooking oil\r\n1 can (15 oz.) sliced beets, drained and chopped\r\n3 cups chopped, cooked corned beef\r\n2 1\/2 cups diced cooked potatoes\r\n1 medium onion, chopped\r\n1\/4 cup half and half cream\r\n2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted\r\n2 tsp. dried parsley flakes\r\n1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce\r\n1\/4 tsp. salt\r\n1\/8 tsp. pepper\r\nHeat oil in 12\u201d skillet. Add all ingredients and cook, stirring over low heat for 20 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through. Makes 4 servings.\r\n\r\nHomemade Sausage \r\nwith Apples\r\n2 lbs. fresh ground pork shoulder\u00a0\r\n2 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage leaves\r\n1 Tbsp. salt\r\n1 tsp. ground nutmeg\r\nBlack pepper to taste\r\nPinch of cayenne pepper (optional)\r\n3 firm, tart apples, peeled, cored, and cut into wedges\r\n1 Tbsp. granulated sugar\r\n1 Tbsp. cinnamon\r\nMix pork and seasonings in large bowl. Form into 8 patties.\r\nFry the patties in large skillet until golden brown on both sides.\r\nDrain on paper towels.\u00a0\r\nCook the apples in the same skillet in the sausage drippings, turning over to get them evenly browned. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon and cook for a few minutes longer, until they are glazed.\r\nReturn sausage to skillet to warm before serving with the apples.\r\n
