The Pocahontas Times\r\nJohn E. Campbell, Editor and Proprietor\r\n\r\nJune 1892\r\n\r\nThe brilliant mischief of one\u2019s own children is outright crime in the children of the neighbors. \r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe injunction to stop any further proceeding in regard to the removal of the County Seat from Huntersville to this place was refused by the Supreme Court a few days ago on the same ground that the Circuit Judge refused it. We suppose this will virtually settle the question and that the county court will let the contract for the new courthouse at once.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nOccasionally, something turns up to prove, remarks the Boston Transcript, that some of our homelier methods in therapeutics, \u201cold women\u2019s remedies,\u201d as the doctor\u2019s sneeringly call them, are found to be reasonably scientific after all. Lately, for instance, an expert, who has been experimenting in M. Pasteur\u2019s laboratory, has discovered that no living disease germ can resist for more than a few hours the antiseptic power of essence of cinnamon, which seems to be no less effective in destroying microbes than is corrosive sublimate. Its scent will kill them. A decoction of cinnamon is recommended for influenza cases, typhoid fever and cholera. Perhaps some of us can remember when elderly ladies used to carry in their wonderful pockets, the capacity of which was enormous, bits of cinnamon or other pungent and fragrant spice, the odor of which would betray their coming many feet away. Whether it was carried as a preventive or merely for the satisfaction of having something to nibble was not revealed to us youngsters of those days. Peppermint candy was always a recognized stimulant against attacks of somnolence at sermon time at church.\r\n\r\nGREEN BANK NEWS\r\n\r\nMess. Sam Gay, candidate for Sheriff, and Sam. Sheets, candidate for Assessor, were in town last Thursday.\r\n\r\nMr. L. C. Bartlett is painting Dr. J. P. Moomau\u2019s fine house at this place.\r\n\r\nMr. C. E. Pritchard and family, of Dunmore, passed through our village last Friday enroute for Travelers Repose.\r\n\r\nThe ladies met last Friday and scoured the Presbyterian Church above here, and they would like it if the gentlemen would not spit tobacco on the floor.\r\n\r\nThe pine timber will soon all be dead in this section of the country. People who have any should cut it at once, and have it sawed and thereby save it. All kinds are dying.\r\n\r\nIt is reported that the matrimonial market will soon be revived. \r\nPAT. \r\n\r\nLOCUST LOCALS\r\n\r\nPerhaps a few items from this place may be of interest to the many readers of your paper. As items from other parts of the county are interesting to us. If ye editor has not visited this part of the Levels we would insist that he promise himself that pleasure at no distant days.\r\n\r\nMrs. Annie Beard has completed her handsome residence. It is large and the design one of the most convenient.\r\n\r\nMr. G. W. Callison who owns one of the fine farms of this section has bought the property in Hillsboro known as the American hotel. Mr. Callison proposes moving his family to Hillsboro that he may have the advantages of the schools at that place. He will still have the management of his farm here.\r\n\r\nMr. W. H. Callison is having his house repainted and new railings around his yard, which adds much to his already pretty home.\r\n\r\nBeard\u2019s Mill, owned by E. L. Beard, is doing good work. We daresay it makes the whitest flour of any mill in the county. For proof of this \u2013 it is largely patronized by Greenbrier people, and they have a steam mill. Mr. Beard has improved his mill very much \u2013 and will have more improvements this summer. For white flour, it will take the premium.\r\n\r\nSharon Chapel at this place is one among the pretty churches (M. E. South) of this county. It is handsomely furnished even to a nice organ.\r\nROMULUS\r\n\r\nWISE WORDS\r\n\r\nThere is never any music in a gloomy heart.\r\n\r\nRogues always feel most at home in the dark.\r\n\r\nPeople who have to live alone never find out who they really are.\r\n\r\nThe world is slow to believe that a sin is black as long as it pays well.\r\n\r\nThere is no greater fool than the man who is too foolish to find out that he is a fool.\r\n\r\nPeople who can talk much about themselves to the satisfaction of others are scarce.\r\n\r\nHow much easier it is to tell others how they ought to walk, than it is to step right ourselves.\r\n\r\nThere are spots on the sun, and yet there are people who expect a ten-year-old boy to be perfect.\r\n\r\nPeople who have the least to eat at home very often find the most fault with the fare when they travel.\r\n\r\nNo matter what you may say or think; if you know that your scales or measures are wrong, your heart is not right.\r\n\r\nA woman will eat anything without complaining, while a man will begin to backslide whenever the cooking goes wrong; but when it comes to the fit of a garment that doesn\u2019t suit her, the woman has opinions than can no more be held in check than you can put mittens on a landslide. ~ Indianapolis Ram\u2019s Horn\r\n\r\n
