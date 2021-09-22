Spicy Watermelon Salad\r\nBetter Homes and Gardens \r\n4 cups watermelon, cut into-inch cubes\r\n2 cups cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into 1\/2-inch crescents\r\n1-2 serrano peppers, thinly sliced (use as many or as few slices as you like)*\r\n2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil\r\n1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice\r\n1 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar\r\n1 tsp. lime zest\r\n1\/2 cup crumbled feta cheese\r\n1\/2 cup fresh mint leaves, torn\r\nOn large platter arrange watermelon cubes surrounded by the cucumber slices (with curved sides out). Place sliced serrano chilies on cucumber.\r\nIn small bowl, mix olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, lime zest and salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle over platter. Top with feta and mint just before serving. 6 Servings.\r\n*These chilies are hot. Use gloves when working with them.\r\n\r\nTexas Barbecued Chicken\r\n2 broilers or small fryers\r\n1 clove garlic\r\nSalt\r\n1\/4 cup salad oil\r\n1\/2 cup lemon juice\r\n2 Tbsp. grated onion\r\n1\/2 tsp. black pepper\r\n1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce\r\nWipe broilers with clean damp cloth and cut in half. Mash garlic with salt in bowl and stir in remaining ingredients. (This is better if it can be chilled overnight.) Mop chicken with sauce and place on\u00a0grill. Watch carefully to keep from burning. Turn occasionally and mop on more sauce.
