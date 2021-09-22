[caption id="attachment_83238" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Donald.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="358" class="size-full wp-image-83238" \/> Pocahontas County Schools bus driver Donald McNeel, of Hillsboro, was named to the Top 10 Service Personnel of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Education. McNeel has been chauffeuring the children of Hillsboro \u2013\u2002including his own three children \u2013\u2002for the past 32 years.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nBus driver Donald McNeel, of Hillsboro, was named Service Personnel of the Year for Pocahontas County Schools for the 2020-2021 school year. He was nominated by Hillsboro Elementary School to represent its service personnel, and he was selected by the board office to represent the county.\r\n\r\nIn May, superintendent Terrence Beam suggested McNeel should apply to be the West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year. At first, McNeel was skeptical about his chances, but he went online and filled out the application anyway.\r\n\r\nIn the last week of June, he was contacted by the West Virginia Department of Education and was informed he was in the top 10. The next step was to go to Charleston to do an interview with the WVDE board and State Superintendent Clayton Burch.\r\n\r\nMcNeel said Burch asked what his concerns and optimisms were.\r\n\r\n\u201cI told him my concerns are with this COVID stuff we\u2019re dealing with,\u201d McNeel said. \u201cWe are a one high school county and, for the most part, my bus has kids from at least three, sometimes four schools on it, and it wouldn\u2019t take long to spread the virus and get a pandemic going locally,\u201d McNeel said.\r\n\r\nAs for his optimism, McNeel reflected on the past and how the county and country have persevered through a lot of turmoil.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat was September 7 \u2013 the interview \u2013 and so my optimism is based on the fact that we\u2019ve had a lot of crises we\u2019ve lived through,\u201d he said. \u201cI told him this coming Saturday will be the twentieth anniversary of 9\/11. We have bus drivers that weren\u2019t even born then, that don\u2019t understand what changed with 9\/11.\r\n\r\n\u201cI said, plus my county went through two floods in \u201985 and \u201996 \u2013\u00a0minor floods, too \u2013 but those major ones,\u201d he continued. \u201cI said the second one we went through better because we lived and learned from the first how to deal with it. I told him I hate to admit it, but I also remember when JFK was shot and for all of those events, most everybody knows where they were and what they were doing at that time. We\u2019ve learned and we\u2019ve moved on from all of those and we\u2019re still here.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ll survive this, too.\u201d\r\n\r\nLater that evening at a banquet, the state service personnel and teacher of the year was announced.\r\n\r\nAlthough McNeel was not selected, he was grateful to be included in the top ten and to meet fellow service personnel from around the state.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a great group of people that I got to be there with,\u201d he said. \u201cIt was nice to meet the others. I was disappointed, obviously, but it didn\u2019t take me long to get over it.\u201d\r\n\r\nMcNeel began his school bus driving career with Pocahontas County Schools as a substitute driver in 1989. He filled in for Joey Smith. As a full-time farmer, McNeel wasn\u2019t sure he wanted to be more than a substitute, but in 1996, when a position opened up, he applied and got the job.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis run came available when Dale Armstrong retired,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nAt the end of that school year, McNeel returned a bus to the bus garage at Pocahontas County High School and was offered a ride back to Marlinton from then superintendent Tom Long and director of transportation Alice Irvine. That ride was an impromptu job interview.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey gave me a ride back to town and said, \u2018by the way, do you want to sign up for that job down at Hillsboro?\u2019\u201d McNeel recalled.\r\n\r\nWhen he first took the job, it was a long run that started in Jacox around 6:15 a.m.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat run, it was surprising to me at first,\u201d he said. \u201cI\u2019ve lived down there all my life except for when I went off to college. There were times the sun would be shining when I\u2019d leave Hillsboro in January and you\u2019d get over there [Jacox], and there\u2019s three inches of snow on the road.\u201d\r\n\r\nMcNeel would get out and put chains on his bus and keep going. In the 32 years he has been driving school bus, McNeel has only had to stop in the middle of a run to put on chains three times. He\u2019s only been stuck twice \u2013\u00a0both times with chains.\r\n\r\nMcNeel drives the smallest bus in the Pocahontas County fleet \u2013\u00a0a 54-seater \u2013 and has between 35 to 45 passengers. That\u2019s changed drastically since the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to go to virtual learning and many parents choosing to keep their children at home until the risk dissipates in the county.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s all been different through COVID,\u201d he said. \u201cWe actually have two runs in the morning. There\u2019s three of us down there that have two runs. The first run is to go through and get high school and middle school kids, bring them to Hillsboro. Then we go back around and get the elementary school kids.\r\n\r\n\u201cRight now, I don\u2019t have much of a load on the second part because of COVID and all of that stuff,\u201d he added. \u201cI\u2019ve got probably nine kids registered but I pick up six or seven. The kids miss me, and I miss them. But, they\u2019ve been very good about wearing masks for me.\u201d\r\n\r\nSince he drives students of all ages, McNeel has students for 14 years of their lives and in that time, they grow attached to him and vice versa. He\u2019s even had multi-generations of Hillsboro families ride his bus.\r\n\r\n\u201cI just did that last year,\u201d he said. \u201cThat was on Caesar Mountain. I hauled their grandpa just when he was about to graduate and then two more generations after that.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhen he turned 65, McNeel considered retiring, but was told by several of his passengers he had to wait for them to graduate because he had been their driver so long.\r\n\r\n\u201cRyliegh Vaughn said, \u2018you can\u2019t retire until I graduate,\u2019\u201d McNeel said. \u201cThen when it got down to COVID, she ended up driving, so I didn\u2019t get to haul her last year. Same with Brianna Sharp. She didn\u2019t want me to retire until she finished school.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m attached to them, too,\u201d he added, of his kids. \u201cThey share things with me. There have been times that I\u2019m sure they share more than what mom and dad wanted them to.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe joy of being around small children is they have no filter and thinking of that fact made McNeel recall when his daughter, Ruthana, was in the first grade, and she came home from school to tell him that her teacher \u201cgot pregnant in class today.\u201d\r\n\r\nOf course, McNeel knew she meant the teacher announced she was pregnant, but it\u2019s little things like that snafu that stick in his mind when he thinks of the students he\u2019s bused around all these years.\r\n\r\nMcNeel has three children of his own \u2013\u00a0Chris, Ruthana and Ben \u2013 who rode his bus to school, as well as to soccer and football games.\r\n\r\n\u201cI got to drive my own kids to soccer games and football games,\u201d he said. \u201cI may have had to miss the end of the game to go start up the bus, but I got to go to their games.\u201d\r\n\r\nReflecting on his 32 years as a bus driver, McNeel thinks about how so much has changed. When he first started driving, the buses only had CB radios while now they have radios with a wider range.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf we had a problem, you had a local CB contact, and I still do,\u201d he said. \u201cHappens to be a HAM operator, too, so he can get in touch with anybody.\r\n\r\n\u201cI remember one [morning] trip in particular. I got to the bottom of the hill that goes from Lobelia to Briery Knob,\u201d he continued. \u201cIt\u2019s a pretty steep hill. I got to the very bottom of it and a tree had fallen across. I didn\u2019t have any radio that I could call anybody until I got back up to the top. I hollered on the CB to Hyman McMillion on Droop Mountain. I said, \u2018you need to call these parents, tell them I\u2019m not going to be able to get their kids.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nBecause the road was narrow, McNeel had to back the bus back up the hill and turn around to get the students to school. \r\nDespite the tree and the inability to pick up several students, he was only five minutes late getting to HES.\r\n\r\nIn addition to being a farmer and school bus driver, McNeel is also an EMT with the Hillsboro Fire Department, CPR instructor, county floodplain manager, a member of the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital board, County EMS board, 911 board, the Pocahontas County Health Department, Farm Bureau and Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.\r\n\r\nAlong with his three children, McNeel\u2019s family also includes six grandchildren\u00a0\u2013 three of whom attend Hillsboro Elementary School \u2013\u00a0two step-grandchildren and a step-great-grandchild.\r\n\r\nSon Chris lives in Alabama with his family, and daughter Ruthana and other son Ben and their families live in Hillsboro.\r\n\r\nAll three of his children were born in Winchester, Virginia, where McNeel was a fire inspector. The family lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well, but they returned to Hillsboro as often as possible.\r\n\r\n\u201cEvery vacation I got, I came back to the farm,\u201d he said. \u201cWhen we were in Pittsburgh, we came back once a month, and from Winchester, about every two to three weeks.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn the early 1980s, a farm adjacent to that of his parents\u2019, Moffet and Elma McNeel\u2019s, farm was on the market, and he took that opportunity to return to his hometown.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen that farm became available, I asked dad if I could come back and help him on the farm and try to make a go of it here,\u201d McNeel said. \u201cI think he wanted me to. Mom said \u2018It\u2019s hard work and the money\u2019s not here right now.\u2019 \r\n\r\n\u201cMoney\u2019s never been in farming. You don\u2019t get rich, but there\u2019s a lot of satisfaction in it.\u201d\r\n
