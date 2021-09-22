Thursday, September 26, 1946\r\n\r\nOur Army and Navy Boys\r\n\r\nClarence Carpenter, Jr. is home from the Army with an honorable discharge. He served 40 months, with 26 months in a hospital, recovering from a bullet through the elbow. He has a fairly serviceable arm. He was in the European area when wounded.\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nThe other day, Harry Whiting and John Miller were on the Beard place on Days Mountain looking for sheep. About a hundred yards away, they saw a large animal, tawny yellow in color, lying asleep in the sun. As the men approached, the cat-like animal got up and slunk away into the cover of the nearby forest. By its shape, size and color, the men put it down as a panther, and a big one, too.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMax Gibson brought in a branch of locust blossoms last Wednesday from Elk. The tree was white and full blown until the frost of Tuesday night withered them. It is not easy to figure out what a locust tree means by blooming in dry September. When apple trees bloom in the fall, it is a sign of unthrifty conditions. My guess on this locust tree is the late frosts of spring killed the first bloom buds, and the next crop of buds set up too quickly to hold off bursting into flowers until next spring.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nE. H. Landis, of Droop Mountain, reports a record hen\u2019s egg \u2013 six inches around the middle, nine inches over the ends, with three yolks. I have always known about double eggs, but one with three yellows beats my time.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. James Burgess announce the marriage of their daughter Ruth to Garland Cephas Young, son of Loy Young, of Buckhannon, which took place September 14, 1946, at the Edray parsonage, Rev. R. J. Skaggs officiating minister. The bride wore a royal blue gabardine suit and pink hat. She is a graduate of Woodrow graded school. The groom is now working with James Burgess in the timber business. They will reside at Woodrow.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Preston McLaughlin, a daughter, named Julia Ellen.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Dock Sharp, a son, named Van William.\r\n\r\nDEATH\r\n\r\nHarry G. McLaughlin, aged about 50 years, died in the Veterans Hospital in Huntington Thursday morning, September 19, 1946. Burial in Memorial Park at St. Albans. The deceased is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Amos McLaughlin, of Huntersville. He was a veteran of World War I\u2026.\r\n
Leave a Reply