Apple and Sweet Potato Casserole\r\n3 large sweet potatoes\r\n6 apples, pared and sliced\r\n1\/2 cup butter\r\nBrown sugar\r\nSalt\r\nGrease 1-1\/2 qt. casserole dish with butter. Boil sweet potatoes in salted water until tender; peel and slice. Layer neatly in casserole \u2013 sweet potatoes then sliced apples. \r\nSprinkle each layer generously with brown sugar and dot with butter. \r\nContinue until you have two or three layers. End with apples and sugar on top.\r\nBake at 375\u00ba about 30 minutes or until apples are tender. \r\nServes 8-10.\r\n\r\nFive Minute \r\nChocolate Mousse\r\n1 (6 oz.) instant chocolate pudding\r\n1 (6 oz.) instant vanilla pudding\r\n4 cups cold milk\r\n1 (16 oz.) container frozen whipped topping\r\n3 Tbsp. brandy extract\r\nMix puddings and milk. When mixture starts to thicken, add half of the whipped topping and brandy extract.\u00a0\r\nSpoon into serving dishes or wine glasses. Top with dollops of remaining whipped topping.\r\nServes 4-6