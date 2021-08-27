\r\nJack Rodney Frame, II, age 71, of Elkins, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the Emergency Department of Davis Medical Center. \r\nA graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor Jason Johnson officiating. \r\n\r\nMemorial contributions may be made to the Highland Adventist School, 777 Kennedy Street, Elkins, WV 26241 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.\r\n\r\nMasks and social distancing will be required at the graveside service.\r\nTomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements. \r\n\r\nCondolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com\r\n
Leave a Reply