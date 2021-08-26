Open letter to students, parents and the community;\r\nWelcome back!\r\nAs we begin our 2021-2022 school year, we are so excited to see our students and staff back in a classroom setting.\r\n The last 18 months have been quite a challenge, and we are hoping and praying that this year will be much more normal for working with our children on a daily basis. \r\nWe have much to be thankful for. We have wonderful kids, dedicated employees and supportive parents. We have a board of education that is dedicated to serving the students of Pocahontas County while listening to the concerns of our community. Together, we will continue to be successful in educating our children. \r\nWe are working to increase the academic opportunities for our students while continuing the never-ending task of renovating our facilities to make our schools safer and more comfortable. We all look forward to making this school year a very successful and memorable one.\r\nTerrence Beam, \r\nSuperintendent\r\nMarlinton\r\n\r\nOpen letter to the Editor;\r\nDid you know that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources allows resident bear hunters to use packs of dogs to chase bear year-round? \r\nSows and cubs are especially vulnerable in spring and summer months. \r\nBeing chased by a pack of hunting dogs is one of the many stresses they may encounter at this time. When chased, sows with young cubs can be separated, resulting in orphaned or killed cubs.\r\nA petition to: The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to stop the spring and summer chasing of West Virginia black bear. Please go to www. CHANGE.ORG \u201cGive Cubs a Chance\u201d \u2013 sign and share.\r\nI am 60 years old, and I\u2019ve been a squirrel hunter for the past 55 years. I am not anti-hunting. I am a West Virginia native, and I love West Virginia, and I have always eaten wild game as a healthy choice. \r\nThe act of chasing sows and cubs with packs of dogs for \u201csport\u201d or \u201cpleasure\u201d in spring and summer is wrong and needs to stop. \r\nPlease sign and share this petition.\r\nEddie Fletcher\r\nWilliamsburg, WV\r\n\r\nDear Editor;\r\nThird week of August 2021 \u2013 a thought.\r\nImagine using those 20 years and hundreds of billions of dollars, not on restructuring Afghanistan, but Haiti.\r\nWolf Knight \r\nMarlinton