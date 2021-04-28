What’s Cookin’?

Popovers

1 Tbsp. shortening

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted

1 cup flour

1/2 tsp. salt

Using 1/2 tsp. shortening for each cup, grease bottom and sides of six 6-oz. custard cups or six cups of a muffin/popover pan.

Place custard cups on a 15” x 10” baking pan; set aside.

In mixing bowl, beat eggs; blend in milk and butter. Beat in flour and salt until smooth (do not overbeat).

Fill cups half full. Bake at 450º for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350º and bake another 30 minutes or until very firm.

Remove from oven and prick each popover to allow steam to escape.

Serve immediately.

Cream of Carrot Soup

2 cups sliced carrots

2 cups water or chicken broth

1/2 tsp. ginger

3 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. flour

2 cups milk

Mix together and cook until carrots are tender.

Add milk or broth and heat, stirring well.

Serve hot.