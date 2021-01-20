What’s Cookin’?

Jalapeno Relish (Salsa)

7-8 large jalapeño peppers, with stems, membranes and seeds removed; chopped (for more heat, leave some seeds)

1/4 cup chopped red onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar (if you have to use regular vinegar, increase honey)

1 Tbsp. honey

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

Mince the chopped jala-peños and red onion in a food processor but don’t turn it into mush.

Transfer to a bowl and stir in garlic, apple cider vinegar, honey and salt. Cover and refrigerate for up to 10 days.

For a sweet, fruity version, hold the honey and add diced pineapple or mango, then add honey, if desired.

Hot Mexican Bean Dip

1 can refried beans

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 medium onion, chopped

1/4 cup jalapeno relish (salsa)

2-3 jalapeno peppers, chopped

Mix 1 cup cheese with remaining ingredients and place in baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Heat 20 minutes at 350º or until cheese is melted.

Serve as a dip with nachos or Doritos.



Baconed Olives

Rinse and pat dry large pimento stuffed olives (or any stuffing you like). Cut thin strips of bacon into thirds or halves. Wrap each olive and skewer with a toothpick. Place on foil lined tray or in Pyrex baking dish and broil and until golden brown.

Serve hot or warm.