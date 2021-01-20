Ruby Dilley

Ruby E. Dilley, 86, of Cass, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Born on July 18, 1934, in Mace, she was a daughter of the late Edgar J. and Mary E. Smith Doyle.

Ruby retired from the Dietary Department at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton. She was a Baptist by faith, and a 50-year member and Past Worthy Matron of the Alkire Chapter #10, OES, Keyser.

Ruby will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Dilley; brothers, Lawrence Smith and Kenneth Doyle; a sister, Margaret Sharp; and a granddaughter, Whitney Smith.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving children, DeWayne Kerns, and wife, Mary K., Mary Teresa Staggs, and husband, Keith, and Lana Jones, and husband, Bill; eight grandchildren, Steven Markle, and wife, Natalie, Brittny Redman, and husband, Robert, Rachel Markle, and companion, Bryan Reese, Morgan Robinson, and companion, Ryan Liller, Caleb Jones, and wife, Shannon, Jessica Coffman, and husband, Josh, Gabriel Jones, and companion, Desiree Suter, Zachary Kerns, and wife, Micayla; sisters, Martha Rowan and Gladys Mann; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health concerns and the protection of our surviving loved ones, a private graveside and Committal Service will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens at Keyser with Reverend Dan Biser officiating.

The Markwood Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

