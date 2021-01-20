Corey White

Corey David White, 43, of Crawfordville, Florida, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Born March 11, 1977, in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the oldest son of Ed White, of Minnehaha Springs, and Evelyn Hansen, and husband Stuart, of Smith Station, Alabama.

Corey worked in the lawn care business. He loved to fish and spent a lot of time on the river in his kayak.

He is survived by his lovely wife, Jennifer White; children, Ashley White and Cody White, of Crawfordville, Florida; brother, Benjamin White, and wife, Beth, of Smith Station, Alabama; paternal grandfather, Edwin White, Jr., of Minnehaha Springs; uncle, Paul White, and wife, Melanie, of Charlottesville, Virginia; and aunt, Irene Free, and husband, Brad, of Nashville, Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at White Cemetery in Minnehaha Springs.