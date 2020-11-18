What’s Cookin’?

Ginger Ale Salad

Dissolve 1 package of lime Jell-O in 1/2 cup of boiling water, stirring constantly.

Cool, and add 1 1/2 cups of ginger ale.

Let thicken a little, then add 1 cup of chopped nuts and celery, 1 cup chopped orange segments, halved white grapes and pineapple chunks.

Fill individual molds after dipping them in ice water.

Put in refrigerator to set.

Serve on lettuce with tiny dollop of mayonnaise.

Butterscotch Pie

1 1/2 cups milk

1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

Butter, size of an egg

3 eggs, separated

Put milk on to heat. Add cornstarch. Cook until thick.

Beat eggs and sugar together.

Add to milk and cook until thick.

Cool before pouring into crust.

Make meringue from beaten whites with 1 Tbsp. sugar to each egg.

Covered Olives

8 oz. cream cheese

Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco sauce

Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste

Combine ingredients.

Cover pimiento-stuffed olives with cream cheese mixture and roll each in finely crushed pecans.

Serve with toothpicks.

