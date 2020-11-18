Donald Hansford

Donald Clarence Hansford, Sr., 83, of Cloverdale, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.

Born January 24, 1937, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Darrel Clarence Hansford and Daisy Blanche Candler Hansford.

On May 22, 1960, he married Thelma Jean Kramer Hansford.

He owned Fairway Exxon from 1967 to 1982. He was a car salesman with Alleghany Motors. Later he worked at the Homestead Resort in valet parking and for the Bath County School System as a driver.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he received several special awards including the Medal of Good Conduct.

He was a member of Ashwood United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed all sports, especially NASCAR. He was a loving husband, father, Paw Pa and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hansford Bowles.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Jean Kramer Hansford, of Cloverdale, Virginia; two children, Donald Clar-ence Hansford, Jr. and wife, Amanda, of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Susan Hansford Williams and husband, Carl, of Troutville, Virginia; three grandchildren, Roselyn Bou-rand, Simon Williams and Donald Dakota Hansford; three great-grandchildren, Ayanna, Christian and Alexis; brother, Denny Lee Hansford and wife, Hilda “Boo Boo,” of Hot Springs, Virginia; two sisters, Donna Sue Buckingham and husband, Charles, of Morgantown, and Delores Jean Ball, of Hamlin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service was conducted Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home in Hot Springs, Virginia, with John Young officiating.

Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ashwood United Methodist Church Food Bank, c/o Frank Johnson, 5028 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, Virginia 24445.

